Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Greenland leaders firmly reject Trump's push for US control of island

We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and four party leaders said in a statement Friday night

Donald Trump, Trump

AP Nuuk (Greenland)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

Greenland's party leaders have rejected President Donald Trump's repeated calls for the US to take control of the island, saying that Greenland's future must be decided by its people.

Trump said again on Friday that he would like to make a deal to acquire Greenland, a semiautonomous region that's part of NATO ally Denmark, the easy way. He said that if the US doesn't own it, then Russia or China will take it over, and the US does not want them as neighbours.

 

If we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way, Trump said, without explaining what that entailed. The White House said it is considering a range of options, including using military force, to acquire the island.

Greenland's party leaders reiterated that Greenland's future must be decided by the Greenlandic people.

As Greenlandic party leaders, we would like to emphasise once again our wish that the United States' contempt for our country ends, the statement said.

Officials from Denmark, Greenland and the United States met on Thursday in Washington and will meet again next week to discuss the renewed push by the White House for control of the island.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an American takeover of Greenland would mark the end of NATO.

The party leaders' statement said that the work on Greenland's future takes place in dialogue with the Greenlandic people and is prepared on the basis of international laws.

No other country can interfere in this, they said. We must decide the future of our country ourselves, without pressure for quick decision, delay or interference from other countries.

The statement was signed by Nielsen, Pele Broberg, Mute B. Egede, Aleqa Hammond and Aqqalu C. Jerimiassen.

While Greenland is the largest island in the world, it has a population of around 57,000 and doesn't have its own military. Defence is provided by Denmark, whose military is dwarfed by that of the US  It's unclear how the remaining NATO members would respond if the US decided to forcibly take control of the island or if they would come to Denmark's aid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NATO Trump US

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

