Pakistan, US launch joint anti-terror exercise Inspired Gambit 2026

Pakistan and the US have started joint anti-terrorism military exercises at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi town of Punjab's Kharian district, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the 13th Pakistan-United States bilateral joint exercise, Inspired Gambit2026', commenced on Friday.

The NCTC serves as a key facility for joint anti-terrorism exercises by Pakistan with international partners like China and the US.

The two-week-long exercise is being conducted in the Counter Terrorism (CT) domain, involving contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the United States, the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, the exercise is aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counter-terrorism experiences, while further refining tactics, techniques and procedures essential for effective CT operations.

The ISPR said such joint training exercises are of vital importance in addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate in complex counter-terrorism environments.