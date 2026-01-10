Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan, US launch joint anti-terror exercise Inspired Gambit 2026

Pakistan, US launch joint anti-terror exercise Inspired Gambit 2026

The NCTC serves as a key facility for joint anti-terrorism exercises by Pakistan with international partners like China and the US

pakistan-us

The two-week-long exercise is being conducted in the Counter Terrorism (CT) domain, involving contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the United States| Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan and the US have started joint anti-terrorism military exercises at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi town of Punjab's Kharian district, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the 13th Pakistan-United States bilateral joint exercise, Inspired Gambit2026', commenced on Friday.

The NCTC serves as a key facility for joint anti-terrorism exercises by Pakistan with international partners like China and the US.

The two-week-long exercise is being conducted in the Counter Terrorism (CT) domain, involving contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the United States, the ISPR said.

 

According to the ISPR, the exercise is aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counter-terrorism experiences, while further refining tactics, techniques and procedures essential for effective CT operations.

The ISPR said such joint training exercises are of vital importance in addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate in complex counter-terrorism environments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

Dozens feared dead as largest anti-govt protests intensify in Iran

Brooke Rollins

US agriculture secy suspends $129 million benefit funds to Minnesota

A news headline on Rio Tinto Group and Glencore Plc displayed on a ticker in Perth, Australia

Rio-Glencore merger talks gain momentum with premium and CEO in focus

walmart

Walmart set to join Nasdaq 100 on January 20 as AstraZeneca drops out

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

Tanker carrying oil from Mexico reaches Cuba, increasing tensions with US

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan army US Pak Pak-US ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance