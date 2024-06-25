Hamas' key weapons operative Muhammad Salah killed in Israeli airstrike

Salah was part of a project to develop strategic weaponry for the Hamas terrorist organisation. (Photo: Reuters)

Israel eliminated terrorist Muhammad Salah, who was responsible for projects and development in Hamas' Weapons Manufacturing Headquarters, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday.

The operation by Israeli Air Force came following IDF intelligence.

Salah was part of a project to develop strategic weaponry for the Hamas terrorist organisation, and he commanded a number of Hamas terrorist squads that worked on developing weapons, according to IDF.

The IDF are carrying out the "intelligence-based, targeted operations" in the Rafah area, and during targeted raids, large amounts of weapons was located by the troops.

IDF also dismantled the launchers that were being used to fire at IDF troops during the war in the Tel al-Sultan area in Gaza.

In addition, over the past day, IDF troops eliminated a number of armed terrorists who posed a threat to them, and the troops dismantled several tunnel shafts in the Rafah area.

IDF troops are continuing their operational activity in central Gaza. They have identified several terrorists who were operating in the area and eliminated them in a drone strike.

The Israeli Air Force also struck numerous terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including tunnel shafts, armed terrorist squads, and additional terrorist infrastructure, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, that Israel is prepared to pause the ongoing fight, in exchange for a partial deal for the return of hostages in Gaza, but the "war will not end" until Hamas is destroyed, according to The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu added that as Israel gets ready for a possible all-out war with Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has been stepping up its cross-border strikes on Israel, the intense battle phase in the Gaza Strip is also winding down.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimise civilian casualties.