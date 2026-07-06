Monday, July 06, 2026 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Have support from India: Netanyahu counters Vance's 'only ally' claim

Have support from India: Netanyahu counters Vance's 'only ally' claim

Netanyahu said he was getting a lot of support from India on Facebook

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday cited support from India, countering American Vice President J D Vance's remarks that the US was its sole powerful ally "anywhere left in the entire world."  Netanyahu told the 'Fox News Sunday Briefing' that Israel has the support of many other countries, including "a small country called India."  "We have some other friends, like a small country called India, you know, it has 1.4 billion people and, boy, do we have tremendous support there," Netanyahu said.

Last month, Vance told a briefing at the White House that Israel should respect the US-Iran peace talks.

 

Asked about reports that Israeli leaders were unhappy with the US-Iran agreement and were criticising President Trump, Vance said, "If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world."  Netanyahu said he was getting a lot of support from India on Facebook.

"You know, I have this Facebook thing, and I have overwhelming support there. I may have many others," Netanyahu said.

He pushed back against Vance's claim that Israel has no other allies.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump refuses to cancel America 250 address despite storms, Mall evacuation

Donald Trump, Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin

Netanyahu, Trump agree to meet in US 'soon' during phone call: Israeli PMO

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

'Fake news': Israel rejects report on alleged threat to Iranian negotiators

donald trump, trump

US President insists 'there's nothing wrong' with his big crypto gains

donald trump, trump

Trump's financial disclosure shows 21,000 securities trades in 2025

"We have many, many friends," Netanyahu said, among them countries seeking help from Israel's top-notch cybersecurity experts.

"Many leaders, you know, call me up and say, 'Hey, look, I've got this problem with public opinion, but I want you to know we respect you, and can we make some deals, and can you teach us some of the things that your military does, and can we have some of your AI and cyber expertise?'" Netanyahu said.

"Israel is the number two country in cyber in the world, and our technology is so good. So the relations are not quite as they appear," he added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nato countries

Nato leaders face defence, spending and Ukraine challenges in Ankara

Technology, US stocks, artificial intelligence

Are the 'MANGOS' stocks already turning soft amid cooling AI optimism?

In this photo released by Iran's Supreme Leader's office, mourners gather around the coffin of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as it lies in a mourning hall adjacent to the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya within the Supreme Leader's compound be

Call for revenge gets louder at Iran's slain leader Khamenei's funeral

donald trump, trump

Trump mixes patriotism and politics at US 250th anniversary event

Opec

OPEC+ ratifies planned oil output hike as Hormuz shipments resume

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel India Israel ties Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance