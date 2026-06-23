Hormuz will never go back to its pre-war status: Iran's Parliament Speaker

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war operational status and asserted that Iran will manage the strategic waterway under its own arrangements, while maintaining adherence to international regulations.

According to Iranian state media Press TV, speaking in an interview upon his return from Switzerland on Monday (local time) following the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks with the US as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding between the two sides, Ghalibaf said Iran would exercise control over the key maritime passage going forward.

"Everyone should know that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz will never go back to the way it was before the war," he said.

"Of course, international regulations will be observed, but Iran will administer the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

He further said that Iran had demonstrated its negotiating leverage during recent talks held in Switzerland, claiming that Tehran was able to influence the outcome of discussions.

Ghalibaf also alleged that during the negotiations, Iran was able to compel the United States to revise a social media post within an hour where US President Donald Trump threatened Iran against supporting its 'proxy groups' in the region, particularly in Lebanon, in a veiled reference to Hezbollah, describing it as evidence of Iran's diplomatic impact.

Referring to the broader regional situation, the Iranian Speaker said ongoing negotiations were linked to wider conflicts, including developments in Lebanon, and reiterated Iran's position that it does not trust the United States.

"We have never trusted the Americans; we don't trust them now, and it is only reasonable to remain distrustful in the future," he said.

He also claimed that Iran's participation in the Switzerland talks helped prevent further escalation in regional tensions.

The Parliament Speaker said discussions had also addressed issues related to Lebanon's territorial integrity and regional ceasefire arrangements, adding that Iran continues to monitor developments.

"Had we not gone to Switzerland [for talks with the US], more blood would have been shed among Muslims and Shias in Lebanon at any moment," he said.

Ghalibaf further reiterated Iran's political stance, calling for unity under the country's leadership and stating that final authority lies with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

"We must remain united under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and recognise that his word and directives are final," the speaker added.

He also said that the release of frozen Iranian funds and easing of oil sanctions were outcomes of the recent Tehran-Washington discussions held in Switzerland.

The remarks after the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks as part of the MoU aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia between the US and Iran, with both sides agreeing to establish a High-Level Committee and a roadmap towards a final agreement within 60 days.