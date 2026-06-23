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Home / World News / Top US auto regulator opens special probe after Tesla slams into Texas home

Top US auto regulator opens special probe after Tesla slams into Texas home

The regulator said it's opening a special probe in the Tesla Model 3 crash near Houston, a significant probe because the car was using technology that Elon Musk considers key to the company's future

Tesla, Tesla logo

A few months earlier, the NHTSA opened an investigation into why Tesla apparently had not been reporting crashes promptly as required (Photo: Reuters)

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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The top US auto regulator opened an investigation Monday after a Tesla using an automated driving feature slammed into a Texas home at high speed and killed a 76-year-old woman standing inside.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it's opening a special investigation into the Tesla Model 3 crash on Friday near Houston, a significant probe because the car was using technology that Elon Musk considers key to the company's future.

The Tesla CEO is rolling out robotaxis using automated software in several US cities this year and plans to invite Tesla owners to put their cars into the fleet using the same system across the country.

 

The driver told the Harris County Sheriff's Office that he was using the technology, according to a police report on the crash, but it's not clear what role, if any, it played in the incident.

The police report also noted that the driver was not drunk and is cooperating. It identified the woman killed as Martha Avila.

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Video obtained by KHOU-TV shows the car travelling at top speed over the front lawn of a brick home in Katy, then ramming into a front room. The next shot shows the car encased in the home amid piles of crumbling plaster, split beams and bits of furniture.

Tesla did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The auto safety regulator, known as NHTSA, has launched several investigations into Tesla, including one late last year into 58 incidents in which Teslas reportedly violated traffic safety laws while using self-driving technology, leading to more than a dozen crashes and fires and nearly two dozen injuries.

A few months earlier, the NHTSA opened an investigation into why Tesla apparently had not been reporting crashes promptly as required.

As for special crash investigations, the NHTSA has opened 46 involving Teslas using self-driving or driver-assistance technology over the past decade, according to the agency's records. In more than a dozen of those crashes, at least one person a driver, passenger or pedestrian was killed.

Tesla stock fell sharply early last year as car sales plunged amid a boycott of Musk after he waded into politics, leading President Donald Trump's budget-cutting Department of Government Efficiency initiative and embracing European extremist candidates.

Musk has since shifted the Tesla story to one less about car sales and more about AI and robotaxis, and done so successfully. The stock is up 16 per cent in the past year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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