Home / Economy / News / IMF raises India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.6%, cites strong Q1 momentum

IMF raises India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.6%, cites strong Q1 momentum

India, the World Bank said, is expected to remain the world's fastest-growing major economy, underpinned by continued strength in consumption growth

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India’s GDP growth forecast for FY2025-26 by 20 basis points to 6.6 per cent, citing “a strong first quarter” that more than offset the increase in the US effective rate, in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report. The IMF also revised the growth forecast for FY2026-27 by 20 basis points to 6.2 per cent as part of an update to the WEO.
 
Last week, the World Bank had raised India’s FY2026 GDP forecast to 6.5 per cent from 6.3 per cent in June this year and revised downwards the growth forecast for FY2026-27 by 20 basis points to 6.3 per cent, due to higher-than-expected tariffs on India’s exports to the United States.
 
 
India, the World Bank said, is expected to remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy, underpinned by continued strength in consumption growth.
 
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counsellor and director of the Research Department at the IMF, said that countries need to become economically resilient by building fiscal buffers, strengthening institutional frameworks, and remaining part of the global economy.
 
Addressing a press briefing, Gourinchas said that growth comes from the private sector and the adoption of technologies developed elsewhere. He said, “Countries need to make the right efforts for scaling the labour force and infrastructure investment so that they can grow rapidly and unleash private-sector innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Gourinchas’ comments come in the context of a recent statement by the IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, that uncertainty is the new normal and countries need to buckle up.
 
The Economic Survey has projected India’s GDP growth rate between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in FY26. Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran recently said, “While I should actually be looking at revising my (GDP) numbers upward, given my cautious nature I am more comfortable now in saying that we will be tending towards the upper end of this range.”
 
The IMF, in July, had raised India’s growth projection by 20 basis points to 6.4 per cent, supported by reform momentum that was driving robust consumption growth and a push for public investment. It had also cited a benign external environment and lower inflation as reasons for the upgrade.
 
The global growth projection for 2025 has been revised upwards by 20 basis points to 3.2 per cent. For 2026, the IMF report has kept the growth forecast unchanged at 3.1 per cent.
 
“The global economy has shown resilience to the trade policy shocks, including because these shocks materialised on a smaller scale than expected at their onset, but the drag from shifting policies is becoming visible in more recent data,” the IMF report said.
 
India is facing a 50 per cent tariff from the US, which has threatened labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear, and marine products.
 
The Donald Trump administration’s move to impose a one-time fee of $100,000 on new visa applications for skilled workers could hurt India’s $280-billion tech services industry and put thousands of jobs at risk. The finance ministry said that the impact of the restrictions needed close monitoring, particularly on the growth of future remittances and services trade surpluses.
 

Topics : IMF GDP growth economic growth

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

