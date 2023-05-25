close

Imran Khan says 'undeclared martial law' in Pakistan; files plea in SC

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the government invoking Article 245 in several provinces, terming it undeclared martial law.

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Imran Khan

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Under Article 245 of Pakistan's Constitution, the army can be called in to aid the civil administration to defend the country.

Khan has filed a plea in the Supreme Court, challenging the invoking of Article 245 in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad and calling it undeclared martial law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

