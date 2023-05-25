Imran Khan says 'undeclared martial law' in Pakistan; files plea in SC

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the government invoking Article 245 in several provinces, terming it undeclared martial law.

Under Article 245 of Pakistan's Constitution, the army can be called in to aid the civil administration to defend the country.

Khan has filed a plea in the Supreme Court, challenging the invoking of Article 245 in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad and calling it undeclared martial law.