close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

In aftermath of Imran's arrest, internet services suspended in Pakistan

In the aftermath for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, the Interior Ministry instructed the PTA to block mbile broadband services across the country

IANS Islamabad
Pakistan flag

Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the aftermath for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, the Interior Ministry instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block mbile broadband services across the country.

Social media such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and others also witnessed disruptions in different parts of the country, The News reported.

In the aftermath of Khan's arrest on Tuesday, the social media displayed clips of violence in different parts of the country after which the broadband services of mobile were blocked in the country.

Then the social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube services were found unavailable.

Sources said that when social media aired clips of unwarranted episodes in different parts of the country, the services of Twitter and YouTube started witnessing disruptions around at 8 p.m. in different parts.

Then social media services got slowed down and nothing was being uploaded on it, The News reported.

Also Read

Amnesty International calls on Pakistan to restore internet services

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Imran Khan to be presented at Police Lines Headquarters in H11 in Islamabad

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Pakistan Army has nothing to do with Ex-PM Imran's arrest: Government

Israel foreign minister's India visit provided further impetus to ties: MEA

Chinese authorities arrest man for generating fake news via ChatGPT

Moratorium on customs duties on e-com trade, agri issues may come up at WTO

Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation: PM on meeting Israeli FM

--ANS

san/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 10 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi court seeks status report from police on case against WFI chief

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
1 min read

In aftermath of Imran's arrest, internet services suspended in Pakistan

Pakistan flag
1 min read

Pakistan Army has nothing to do with Ex-PM Imran's arrest: Government

Imran Khan, ex-Pak PM
2 min read

Search at Manappuram shows corporate governance challenges in India: Fitch

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Israel foreign minister's India visit provided further impetus to ties: MEA

PM Narendra Modi meets Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Imran Khan arrested from Islamabad High Court premises in corruption case

Imran Khan
6 min read

US Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards E Jean Carroll $5 mn

Donald Trump
4 min read

PTI to move SC against Court upholding Imran Khan's arrest: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan
3 min read

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

Imran Khan
4 min read

Pakistan keen to pay for more Russian oil imports with Chinese Yuan

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon