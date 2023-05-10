In aftermath of Imran's arrest, internet services suspended in Pakistan

In the aftermath for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, the Interior Ministry instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block mbile broadband services across the country.

Social media such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and others also witnessed disruptions in different parts of the country, The News reported.

In the aftermath of Khan's arrest on Tuesday, the social media displayed clips of violence in different parts of the country after which the broadband services of mobile were blocked in the country.

Then the social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube services were found unavailable.

Sources said that when social media aired clips of unwarranted episodes in different parts of the country, the services of Twitter and YouTube started witnessing disruptions around at 8 p.m. in different parts.

Then social media services got slowed down and nothing was being uploaded on it, The News reported.

