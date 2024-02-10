Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indo-Pacific strategy has enhanced security, prosperity: White House

In the two years since the launch of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, the US has reinvested and revitalized its alliances and partnerships and taken them to new heights

White House

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The execution of Indo-Pacific Strategy has made the United States and the key region more secure and more prosperous, and expanded the bilateral partnership with India in unprecedented ways, the White House said Friday.
Addressing the media on the second anniversary of the launch of the landmark foreign policy strategy of the Biden administration, Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council of the White House, said "the United States has never been in a stronger position in the Indo-Pacific".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Over the past two years, we have made historic progress in advancing an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. Thanks to President Biden's leadership, the United States has never been in a stronger position in the Indo-Pacific," she said.
In the two years since the launch of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, the US has reinvested and revitalized its alliances and partnerships and taken them to new heights, Watson said.
"We have deepened and elevated alliances with Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK), Australia, the Philippines, and Thailand. We upgraded our bilateral relationships with Vietnam and Indonesia, and our partnership with ASEAN. We have expanded our partnership with India in unprecedented ways. We have surged our efforts in the Pacific, including with two historic summits for Pacific Island leaders at the White House and the establishment of the Partners of the Blue Pacific," she said.
President Biden hosted the historic US-Japan-South Korea trilateral summit at Camp David to open a new chapter in this important partnership, she said.
Under his leadership, the US has elevated the Quad with Australia, India, and Japan to a leader-level summit and has delivered concrete results for the Indo-Pacific region, from vaccines to maritime domain awareness to scholarships for students, she said.
"And three of the four Official State Visits President Biden has hosted were with leaders of Indo-Pacific countries: the Republic of Korea, India, and Australia. This year, the President will welcome Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan. We have also undertaken historic cooperation between the United States, Japan, and the Philippines," Watson said.

Also Read

US, India forge stronger ties for open, secure Indo-Pacific future

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Free tourist visas to 10-yr investor visas: How Thailand is luring Indians

India to host conclave of Army chiefs of Indo-Pacific to ensure peace

Pakistan: No clear victor in sight as results draw closer to finish line

Biden order attaches human rights conditions to US military aid for Israel

UK Foreign Secy urges Pak to uphold fundamental rights amid poll violence

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes S California, no damage, injuries reported

Israel hit with first ever downgrade as Moody's cites impact of war

We have also built closer ties between Europe and the Indo-Pacific, including through the launch of AUKUS, a historic partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States," she said.
Today, there is a recognition both in Europe and the Indo-Pacific that the opportunities and challenges in one region directly affect the other, she said.
"We have seen that with historic support from some of our Indo-Pacific partners for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal invasion. And we see that recognition from our European partners as we work to address the direct military support from the DPRK to Russia's war in Ukraine," she said.
After just two years, the execution of the Indo-Pacific Strategy has made "our country and the Indo-Pacific region more secure and more prosperous".
"All of this strengthens the United States' position in the Indo-Pacific, and advances our interests in and vision for the region amidst strategic competition with the People's Republic of China. And even as we confront challenges elsewhere, the United States will proudly continue to prioritize our work in this critical region for our future," Watson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Indo pacific region Indo pacific ties White House US President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon