Intensifying heat wave threatens record-breaking temperatures across Europe

By Joe Wertz

A strengthening heat wave is threatening to break temperature records from France and the UK to Spain and Germany, posing risks to transport, power systems and public health.

On Monday, a temperature of 43.3C (110F) was recorded at Chateaumeillant in France, according to government forecaster Météo-France. Daytime highs are forecast to climb as high as 42C in parts of western France through Thursday.

The heat wave is spreading north from mainland Europe, where it’s plagued France for nearly a week. Extreme temperatures, fueled by a high-pressure heat dome directed across the continent by atmospheric changes from a developing El Niño, have already been linked to several deaths.

Temperatures in southern England will rise rapidly on Tuesday, before climbing to a peak of at least 39C on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Met Office. That would shatter the all-time high for June of 35.6C, reached in 1957 and 1976.

French authorities have issued red heat warnings for 54 departments, covering Paris and the western half of the country. High temperatures have already set local temperature records in many cities.

Red heat warnings have also been issued for Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland, with amber and yellow alerts in effect for much of mainland Europe.

UK health authorities have issued red warnings for life-threatening temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday covering the southern half of England, including London. Amber heat alerts are in place across the north.

Health officials have also warned about the cumulative health effects of “tropical nights,” where evening lows don’t drop below 20C, which can worsen sleep and exhaustion across a population with very little air conditioning in homes and other buildings.

The heat wave is putting pressure on Europe’s power grid and energy markets, with record cooling demand. Supply has been constrained by weak wind generation and restrictions at some French nuclear plants, where hot river temperatures can limit reactor output. The squeeze pushed French and German day-ahead electricity prices higher on Monday.

In Rome, the cabinet approved economic provisions to protect workers in case of disruptions due to excessive heat. The decree allows certain companies to suspend or reduce work hours during heat waves and gain access to wage-supplement benefits, according to a statement from the government.

In recent years, many Italian regions have adopted measures that require the temporary suspension of outdoor physical work from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. during periods of extreme heat.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 35C in Rome and Milan over the coming days, with 40C possible near Bologna, the island of Sardinia and the southern region of Puglia.