Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL will be entirely held in India, will make schedule very soon: Jay Shah

"The entire IPL will be held in India. We will be formulating the remaining schedule very soon and announce it," Shah told PTI

Jay Shah

The schedule for the first two weeks has been already released with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 22

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday dismissed speculation that the league would be shifted to the UAE due to the upcoming general elections in the country between April 19 to June 1.
There were endless rumours about the IPL being shifted to the Emirates due to the elections which will be held in seven phases with the reports filling social media about players being asked to deposit their passports with respective franchises.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, Shah set the record straight.
"The entire IPL will be held in India. We will be formulating the remaining schedule very soon and announce it," Shah told PTI.
The schedule for the first two weeks has been already released with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 22.
In earlier conversations with PTI, BCCI secretary Shah had categorically maintained that the full tournament will be held in India, just like it happened in 2019, the year of previous Lok Sabha election. They were only waiting for the Election Commission to announce the poll dates.
In the morning, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had also said there was no chance of shifting the IPL out of the country and all the reports of the tournament being held in UAE were baseless.
However, the league was moved out of the country during the general elections in 2014 when the UPA government was in power. Then the first phase was held in the UAE before returning to India for the second phase.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: 'Kohli will be in 'good mental frame' after returning from break'

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

Players' list to salary: All you need to know about BCCI central contract

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

Jurisdiction not a concern of 'external parties': Maldives Prez Muizzu

Russians vote on Day 2 of an election preordained to extend Putin's rule

Indian Navy intercepts Somali pirates on board ship hijacked 3 months ago

Russian missile hits civilians in Odesa, 20 dead in deadliest attack yet

Pak govt accuses Imran Khan's party of trying to sabotage deal with IMF

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPL Jay Shah BCCI UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon