Iran's military forces and regional resistance groups have launched a series of retaliatory military strikes against the United States and the Israeli regime, according to reports by state broadcaster Press TV.

The operations, conducted on Sunday, were reportedly led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army as part of "Operation True Promise 4." This military action follows what Tehran describes as an unprovoked act of aggression by a US-Israeli coalition against the Islamic Republic.

Since the onset of the escalation, Iranian forces have reportedly executed 27 waves of missile and drone strikes. These attacks used advanced weaponry to target Israeli military facilities in the occupied territories, alongside American occupation bases and assets positioned throughout the West Asia region.

The regional scope of the conflict has widened as the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq joined the front. Press TV reported that these groups have inflicted "heavy blows" on external aggressors in response to the killing of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Central to the Sunday strikes was a joint operation by the IRGC, which targeted a US helicopter base in Al-Ada'iri, Kuwait. During this mission, the IRGC naval forces' ballistic missile unit reportedly struck helicopter assembly centres, fuel tanks, and command buildings, resulting in "significant destruction."

Further intensifying the offensive, the IRGC launched the 26th wave of its operation under the sacred code "Ya Haidar Karrar." This wave involved the use of Khaibar Shekan, Emad, and Qadr missiles equipped with cluster warheads, which reportedly struck targets across the occupied territories from north to south.

According to military statements, the efficiency of these strikes has increased because "enemy radar systems" were neutralised in previous waves. The IRGC also claimed to have immediately struck the American Jafir Base with precision-guided missiles following an earlier attack on a desalination plant in Qeshm.

The 28th wave of the operation, launched under the code "Ya Amir al-Mu'minin," specifically targeted infrastructure at the Al-Azraq Air Base. Press TV noted that this facility serves as a primary hub for US aviation units and was repeatedly hit by Iranian missiles and drones.

In addition to ground-based targets, Iran's integrated national air defence network reportedly downed a Hermes 900 drone over western Iran. Technical reports indicated the use of multiple-warhead missiles, including the Emad and the Kheibar Shekan, which has a "1450 km range and high manoeuvrability."

The Iranian Army's Ground Force also participated by deploying drones against military centres in Tel Aviv and Haifa. Army officials stated that these strikes would continue "relentlessly" against the enemy, while also claiming a successful strike on a tower housing American forces in Kuwait.

Concurrent with the Iranian strikes, Hezbollah launched rocket barrages at the Branit barracks and the city of Nahariya. These actions were described as a response to Israeli aggression affecting dozens of Lebanese towns and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Hezbollah fighters also engaged Israeli soldiers attempting to advance toward the border town of Aitaroun. During these clashes, a gathering of military vehicles on the Al-Qabaa heights was targeted with a "rocket barrage," while attack drones were dispatched toward Kiryat Shmona.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq contributed to the coordinated effort by carrying out 24 operations within a 24-hour window. This included drone strikes on the Harir base in northern Iraq and the Victoria base located at Baghdad Airport.

Finally, the Al-Karrar Brigades in the Levant reported a missile attack against the American presence in Palmyra, eastern Syria. These groups stated that their actions were in support of the IRGC and the "noble Iranian people," marking a unified regional response to the ongoing hostilities.