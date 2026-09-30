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Home / World News / Iran's foreign minister receives US feedback on 7-day trust-building plan

Iran's foreign minister receives US feedback on 7-day trust-building plan

Araqchi is expected to ​discuss the US response in Tehran on Wednesday

Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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Iranian Foreign Minister ​Abbas Araqchi received US feedback via Qatari mediators in Doha on Tuesday on a seven-day plan aimed at building trust between Washington and Tehran, with sequencing the main sticking point, an official, who was not Iranian ‌butwas briefed on the talks, told ​Reuters.
 
Araqchi is expected to ​discuss the US response in Tehran on Wednesday, the official ​said.
 
Iran last week presented a seven-day proposal under which Araqchi said the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened and normal maritime passage restored if the necessary conditions were met. US ​President Donald Trump subsequently rejected the proposal, prompting further Qatari ‌mediation.
 
 
The Qatari mediators conveyed the feedback they had received from ​Washington on Monday, meeting Araqchi and his team on their way back from the United States, the official said.
 
The document being circulated outlines ‌a seven-day period ​of trust-building aimed at returning the ‌two sides to an enhanced version of the memorandum ‌of understanding agreed in June, including concrete steps on Iran's nuclear ​programme, the official said, without further elaboration.
 
The disagreement centres on the sequencing of the steps rather than ​the components of the plan, the official added.
 
Qatar has been shuttling messages between Washington and Tehran in ‌an effort to end the conflict and reopen the ‌Strait of Hormuz. The June memorandum of understanding led to a brief ceasefire and included provisions on the strait and Iran's nuclear programme. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 1:22 PM IST