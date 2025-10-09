Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump wants Israel hostages freed by Mon-Tues, will attend signing ceremony

Trump opened a White House Cabinet meeting by discussing a deal reached on Wednesday under which the hostages held by Hamas militants are to be released in the first phase of a broader Gaza plan

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday and that he hopes to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt. 
Trump opened a White House Cabinet meeting by discussing a deal reached on Wednesday under which the hostages held by Hamas militants are to be released in the first phase of a broader Gaza plan. He said he believed it will lead to "lasting peace."  Trump said under the plan Gaza is going to be "slowly redone," a reference to plans to rebuild the Palestinian enclave. He did not provide details. 
Hamas is expected to release the 20 living hostages together, 72 hours after the ceasefire begins. 
 
"We are getting the hostages back on Tuesday, Monday or Tuesday, and that'll be a day of joy," Trump said. 
He said he was going to try to make the trip there to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt. The White House has been scrambling to work out the details of the hastily arranged trip. 
While questions remain about what happens in the region in the long term, Trump said he hoped it would lead to "an everlasting peace."
 

Topics : Donald Trump Gaza israel Israel-Palestine

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

