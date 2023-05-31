close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Volume IconTMS Ep444: JioCinema, recession in Germany, Adani stocks, heat dome

Is JioCinema ready for the big league? Will recession in Germany hit the Indian economy? Has the rally in Adani stocks run its course? What is heat dome? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
Follow Us
IPL 2023 finally came to an end on May 29, with the Chennai Super Kings clinching its fifth win. The latest edition was remarkable for several records broken and milestones established on field. But off the field too, the massive viewership numbers for IPL 2023 seems to have given its OTT broadcaster — Jio Cinema — a big push in its race for a place among the leaders of India’s OTT-space. But, is the Reliance-owned streaming platform ready to take on giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime? 
 
JioCinema didn’t break new ground with its free IPL streaming. But its entry will make a big dent on the ARPUs of other OTT platforms – just like it did for the telecom players in 2016 and 2017. On the other side of the globe, the world’s fourth largest economy meanwhile is facing a technical recession. Germany, recorded a 0.3% contraction in GDP in the first quarter of this year. Among various reasons, a prime trigger is the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that has disrupted the supply of natural gas. Germany is also one of the prime destinations for India’s exports. So, will the Indian economy take a hit because of the recession in Deutschland? 
 
So, the good news is, recession in Germany alone will not significantly impact India’s merchandise exports. Back in India, shares of Gautam Adani’s conglomerate are clawing back from an epic rout, after a Supreme Court panel found no evidence of regulatory failure or market manipulation in stock prices. Can the billionaire now convince investors and lenders to infuse fresh capital in the Group? Besides, how does the road ahead looks like for group stocks? 
Summer is here. Notwithstanding some rain relief in Northern India, the country is reeling under scorching heat. Meanwhile, a heat dome phenomenon has been reportedly occurring in the United States since the past month. The unique weather condition is also common in north-western India and some parts of China and Bangladesh during the summers. So, what is a heat dome? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.

Topics :RecessionReliance JioGermanyAdani Groupheat

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Assam NMMS exam 2023 announced: Check cut-offs, scholarship, date and more

Results, Exam results
2 min read

NIA raids 25 locations across India in Phulwari Sharif case linked with PFI

Photo: ANI/Twitter
2 min read

Hawala transactions in Goa polls linked to Rs 50, Rs 20 notes: ED

Enforcement Directorate
2 min read

Started BJY as BJP-RSS were controlling tools used for politics: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
4 min read

BJP 'threatening' people and 'misusing' government agencies: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Most Popular

Stock of this footwear company has zoomed over 100% in 9 trading days

Image
3 min read

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

Image
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: HCLTech, Cyient, Siemens, RIL, Suven Pharma, Voda Idea

Image
5 min read

RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 cr, beats estimates

Image
2 min read

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Image
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon