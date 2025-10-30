Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel has set up nearly 1,000 new barriers across West Bank since 2023

Israel has set up nearly 1,000 new barriers across West Bank since 2023

New gates, some of which block roads connecting northern and southern West Bank, force the territory's 3 million Palestinians to take long detours, with a 20-minute journey now taking more than 1 hour

gaza, palestine

Among the new barriers are metal gates stationed at many village and town entrances and between cities, blocking access in and out | Photo: PTI

AP Sinjil(West Bank)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Since Israel's war with Hamas began more than two years ago, Israel has erected nearly 1,000 barriers in cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, further stifling movement for Palestinians and hindering daily lives, a local government body says.

While Israel's military has long imposed movement and access constraints after capturing the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, the number of new barriers is unprecedented, residents say.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, an official Palestinian governmental body, 916 gates, barriers and walls have been installed since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Israeli military raids throughout the West Bank have also increased, with Palestinians killed or detained. Israel says it is trying to root out militancy.

 

Among the new barriers are metal gates stationed at many village and town entrances and between cities, blocking access in and out. Sometimes the Israeli military is stationed at them.

Also Read

Khwaja Asif, Pakistan defence minister

Pakistan plans to send peace troops to Gaza: 'We will be proud to do it'

israel, hostages, palestine

Israeli strikes kill 60 in Gaza after Hamas allegedly violated ceasefire

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israel's military kills three Palestinian militants in West Bank raid

sami hamdi

British political commentator Sami Hamdi detained at California airport

israel, hostages, hamas, gaza, palestine

Hamas handed over another hostage's body to Red Cross in Gaza, says IDF

Palestinians say the gates have erratic opening hours, with some staying shut for days. Some people sleep at friends' or relatives' homes or go around the gates on foot.

During the first two weeks of September, the United Nations said it documented the installation of 18 gates in the West Bank. It said the gates and other obstacles, such as large earth mounds and concrete blocks, restrict Palestinians' freedom of movement and access to healthcare and education. The barriers are placed in the middle of roads, preventing cars from going around them.

The new gates, some of which block roads connecting the northern and southern West Bank, force the territory's 3 million Palestinians to take long detours, with a 20-minute journey now taking more than an hour.

Israel's military says the gates are not meant to restrict people but rather to manage and monitor."  A military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said its forces operate under a complex security reality in the West Bank, where militants embed themselves within the population and accordingly, there are dynamic checkpoints and ongoing efforts to monitor movement in various areas."  Residents say some gates have been equipped with cameras.

They also say the barriers have detrimental effects on their lives.

Under the current circumstances, everything has been cut off. Everything has stopped, said Ezzedine Al-Sayouri from Deir Dibwan village. The gates have prevented people from coming to his gym and he's considering closing the business and leaving the country, he said.

Residents in the village of Aboud say the entry gates there are closed between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. every day, preventing students from going to university and people from going to work.

It's all part of the occupation's strategy to destabilize the people's sense of security, said Mohammad Shalatweh, a taxi driver.

Others worry that the added barriers are a security risk.

Eyad Jameel, a restaurant owner in the village of Sinjil, said every time his son goes to the main city of Ramallah he's not sure he'll return.

They don't always open them, they just close them and trap everyone, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

Trump drops China tariffs from 57% to 47% after meeting Xi in South Korea

A man is detained by police officers during a police operation against drug trafficking at the favela do Penha, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2025 | REUTERS

Brazil sees unrest after police raids kill over 130: What's happening?

Chinese Tiangong Space Station, China Space Station, Chinese Space Station

China on track to land astronauts on moon by 2030, ahead of space mission

People walk at the venue of the Japan Mobility Show 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan October 29, 2025 | REUTERS

Tokyo auto show highlights technology but Trump's tariffs loom large

Samsung

Samsung reports 32% rise in operating profit as AI boosts chip demand

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Gaza Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon