Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of Gaza Strip

The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground operation against the Hamas militant group to every part of the Gaza Strip.

The army resumed its offensive Friday after a weeklong cease-fire expired. After focusing its ground operation on the northern part of Gaza in recent weeks, the military began carrying out airstrikes in southern Gaza as well. The vast majority of Gaza's population has fled to the south in search of safety.

But late Sunday, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said ground troops were also pushing into the south.

The Israeli army is continuing and expanding the ground operation against the Hamas presence in every part of the Gaza Strip, he said.