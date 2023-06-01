close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Japan police say security flaws allowed attacker to throw bomb at PM Fumio

Japan's Police said flaws in basic security such as an absence of metal detectors and bag checks allowed an attacker to enter a campaign crowd unnoticed and throw a bomb at PM Fumio in April

AP Tokyo
Japan

(Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japan's National Police Agency said in a report on Thursday that flaws in basic security such as an absence of metal detectors and bag checks allowed an attacker to enter a campaign crowd unnoticed and throw a pipe bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April.

The bomb fell near Kishida and he was pushed away by special police before it exploded and he was unhurt.

A suspect, Ryuji Kimura, 24, was arrested at the scene of the April 15 attack in the fishing port of Saikazaki in the western prefecture of Wakayama, where Kishida was about to make a campaign speech for a local candidate.

Kimura remains in police custody and is undergoing a court-approved mental evaluation until September 1.

Some of the people attending the campaign rally, who were mostly from the fishing community, said they were surprised by the loose security arrangements, such as the lack of bag checks and the close distance between them and the prime minister.

The attack occurred less than a year after the July 2022 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech in Nara city, which prompted the dismissal of top national and local police officials over lax security. The National Police Agency also compiled plans to improve protection of dignitaries.

Also Read

India needs to start thinking about TSA security at airports: Aviation Secy

COP15: Japan commits 1 billion yen to make sustainable use of nature

US, Japan to hold Security Consultative Committee meet on Jan 11: Ned Price

Heavy snow in northern Japan, other regions kills 17, over 90 injured

N Korea fires missile toward East Sea, Japan says taking all precautions

Govt body warns of increased health threats from climate change in Germany

Russian minister set for BRICS meet in Africa with war in Ukraine on agenda

Will end monopoly on petrol supplies: Nigeria's NNPC after tripling prices

More than 300 US, South African firefighters to battle wildfires in Canada

US manufacturing dips for seventh straight month in May; employment rises

We take it seriously that this case occurred less than a year after (Abe's assassination), and that's why we have compiled this report, National Police Agency chief Yasuhiro Tsuyuki said.

The report said no effective measures were in place to detect and prevent anyone possessing weapons from approaching the prime minister.

The local fisheries cooperative had told police that the audience would be limited to its members and their families. Staff of the cooperative were assigned to verify attendees by looking at their faces, but failed to recognise Kimura as a stranger.

The report urged organisers of campaign rallies to employ metal detectors and baggage checks, and hold speeches by political leaders and other dignitaries indoors. It said experienced police officers should be deployed to more effectively detect suspicious actions.

While members of the audience were taking photos of Kishida with their smartphones, security staff failed to spot the attacker lighting his first pipe bomb and throwing it at Kishida, the report said.

The attack was not noticed until a fisherman saw him attempt to throw a second bomb and stopped him from behind, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan security

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM SVANidhi scheme's spread among fastest, says Hardeep Puri

Consumer Life, Mahesh Vyas, Consumer Sentiment, Unemployment
2 min read

RBI should continue with pause, change its stance to neutral: CII President

Mr. R Dinesh, President, CII
3 min read

WhatsApp bans over 7.4 mn Indian accounts in April to prevent online abuse

Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)
3 min read

Despite headwinds Info Edge stock rally continues on strong Q4 performance

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
4 min read

Taxis and buses to ply on odd-even basis in Shillong's Khyndailad area

traffic
2 min read

Most Popular

US House passes debt-limit deal easing default concerns; Bill now in Senate

Kevin McCarthy Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
4 min read

Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
9 min read

US job openings rise to 10.1 mn, labour market strong despite rate hikes

GenZ, office, employees
2 min read

Elon Musk again becomes World's richest person as Arnault's LVMH sinks

Elon Musk
2 min read

Global unemployment to fall 5.3%; low-income nations lag in recovery: ILO

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon