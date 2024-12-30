Business Standard

Home / World News / Another Jeju Air plane suffers landing gear issue day after Muan tragedy

Another Jeju Air plane suffers landing gear issue day after Muan tragedy

Jeju Air flight 7C101 experienced a landing gear failure shortly after takeoff from Gimpo Airport, prompting its return to Seoul

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

A passenger plane of budget South Korean airline Jeju Air faced a landing gear failure shortly after take-off on Monday. This comes a day after a plane of the same airline crashed upon landing due to landing gear issue, resulting in the death of 179 people.
 
On Monday morning, Jeju Air flight 7C101, bound for Jeju, took off from the Gimpo Airport in Seoul but experienced a malfunction soon after. The plane returned to Gimpo where it landed safely, news agency Reuters reported. The specific nature of the problem is yet to be known.
 
On Sunday, 29 December, a Jeju Air plane with 181 people onboard crashed upon landing at Muan International Airport, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in South Korea's history. Only two people reportedly survived the crash.
 
 
Monday's event involved the same aircraft model, a Boeing 737-800. Notably, 39 out of the airline’s 41 planes are of this type.
 
In the Muan airport disaster, a Jeju Air flight returning from Bangkok was attempting to land at the airport when it experienced a landing gear failure. The plane skid off the runway, crossed into the buffer zone, and struck a perimeter wall before catching fire.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the crash, with early reports suggesting a bird strike as a possible cause of the landing gear malfunction. Weather conditions are also being examined as potential factors.
 
This plane crash marked Jeju Air's first-ever crash. The airline, which began operations in 2005, has a strong safety record.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : South Korea plane crash Seoul BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

