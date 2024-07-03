Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Judge delays Trump's hush money sentencing to Sep after HC immunity ruling

Trump had been scheduled to face sentencing July 11 on his New York conviction on felony charges of falsifying business records

Donald Trump, Trump

Former President Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case has been postponed until at least September. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former President Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case has been postponed until at least September after the judge agreed Tuesday to weigh the possible impact of a new Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
Trump had been scheduled to face sentencing July 11 on his New York conviction on felony charges of falsifying business records. He denies any wrongdoing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The postponement sets the sentencing for Sept. 18, well after the Republican National Convention, where Trump is set formally to accept the party's nomination for president in this year's race. The convention runs from July 15 to 18.
A Supreme Court ruling Monday granted broad immunity protections to presidents, while also restricting prosecutors from citing any official acts as evidence in trying to prove a president's unofficial actions violated the law.
Hours after it was issued, Trump's attorney requested that New York Judge Juan M. Merchan set aside the jury's guilty verdict and delay the sentencing to consider how the high court's ruling and could affect the hush money case.
He wrote that he'll rule Sept. 6, and the next date in the case would be Sept. 18, if necessary.
Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday that they wouldn't oppose putting off the sentencing for at least two weeks.

More From This Section

pharma, medicine, drugs

USFDA approves second Alzheimer's drug that can modestly slow disease

Meta

Brazil data regulator bans Meta from mining data to train its AI models

Cebu Air

Cebu Air signs $24 billion preliminary pact with Airbus for over 150 Jets

Keir Starmer

From courtroom to 10 Downing Street: Keir Starmer on cusp of power

Joe Biden, Biden

President Biden, Democratic allies raise $264 million in second quarter

In their filing Monday, defense attorneys argued that Manhattan prosecutors had placed highly prejudicial emphasis on official-acts evidence, including Trump's social media posts and witness testimony about Oval Office meetings.

ALSO READ: Biden slams Supreme Court's decision on Trump in effort to shift age focus
Prosecutors said Tuesday that they believed those arguments were without merit, but noted they were not opposed to adjourning the sentencing as the judge considers the matter.
Trump was convicted May 30 on 34 counts of falsifying business records arising from what prosecutors said was an attempt to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.
Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Trump has repeatedly denied that claim, saying at his June 27 debate with President Joe Biden: I didn't have sex with a porn star.
Prosecutors said the Daniels payment was part of a broader scheme to buy the silence of people who might have gone public during the campaign with embarrassing stories alleging he had extramarital sex. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels and was later reimbursed by Trump, whose company logged the reimbursements as legal expenses.
Falsifying business records is punishable by up to four years behind bars. Other potential sentences include probation, a fine or a conditional discharge which would require Trump to stay out of trouble to avoid additional punishment. Trump is the first ex-president convicted of a crime.
Trump will be required to be present in Merchan's Manhattan courtroom when he is sentenced.
Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hathras stampede

News updates: 116 killed in stampede at religious event in UP's Hathras

Joe Biden, Biden, Donald Trump, Trump

Biden slams Supreme Court's decision on Trump in effort to shift age focus

demonstrators, US Supreme Court, Trump supporters

Donald Trump's immunity ruling may push election trial to 2025 or beyond

Donald Trump, Trump

Republicans seeking to be Trump's VP were once his critics with differences

Joe Biden, Biden

Noise mounts for Biden to step down, he says here to stay and defeat Trump

Topics : Donald Trump United States Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon