Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 07:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Kevin Warsh puts stamp on Fed with immediate changes to usual routine

Kevin Warsh puts stamp on Fed with immediate changes to usual routine

The changes underscored the new chairman's intent to deliver immediately on past criticisms of the practice of offering 'forward guidance' on the future path of interest rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Maria Eloisa Capurro
 
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh put his stamp on the US central bank Wednesday with a bevy of changes coming out of his first policy meeting, setting the stage for the wider overhaul of the institution he promised before he took the helm.
 
Right away at 2 pm in Washington, when the Fed announced its decision to leave interest rates unchanged, investors were greeted with a policy statement less than half the usual length. There was also one set of rate projections missing from the central bank’s so-called “dot plot,” which Warsh later explained were his own.
 
 
The changes underscored the new chairman’s intent to deliver immediately on past criticisms of the practice of offering “forward guidance” on the future path of interest rates. During his nomination hearing, Warsh called out the frequency of public speeches given by Fed officials and argued such rate guidance would constrain the central bank’s actions.
 
“Not only does this suggest that policy guidance is dead, but it is presumably a signal to ensure that markets take Warsh’s ‘reform agenda’ seriously,” Dario Perkins, a managing director at TS Lombard, said Wednesday in a note. “We’ll see what that means later this year. In terms of the policy outlook, Fed watching just got harder.”

Also Read

Kevin Warsh

Fed begins Warsh era by keeping rates on hold, sees a hike later this year

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green seeks to raise $1 billion via offshore loan after US settlement

stock market live, sensex today

Market Close: Sensex rises for 4th session, up 347 pts; Nifty ends at 24,086 ahead of FOMC decision

Iran, Iran war, Tehran

Iran deal includes $300 bn fund, more than half of which already committed

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

'Restoring legacy': US renames Indo-Pacific Command back to Pacific Command

 
In a press conference after the meeting, Warsh announced five “task forces” — including one on communications, another on the Fed’s balance sheet, a third on sources of data officials use to guide their decisions, one on productivity and jobs and one on the Fed’s inflation framework.
 
The groups will include outside experts, Warsh said, and be supported by staff. He added that he’s hoping for results by the end of the year.
 
“Scrapping the dot plot is easy – it was designed for an era of permazero rates – but it would be a much bigger challenge to shrink the Fed’s balance sheet, or move to completely new modeling and data sources,” Perkins said. “All the big questions about reform were deferred to year-end.”
 
Investors have wondered about the future of the projections and even post-meeting press conferences — both of which they have learned to rely on — under a Warsh Fed. On Wednesday, the new chairman refrained from committing to taking questions from reporters following policy meetings as a matter of routine.
 
“Press conferences can be a very useful way to communicate with households, businesses,” Warsh said on Wednesday. But “when you have one, you want to make sure you have something important to say.” 

More From This Section

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Luiz Inacio, Brazil President

President Lula warns Trump against interfering in Brazil's elections

Tim Cook, Tim, cook, Apple, Apple CEO

Apple may raise product prices due to memory chip shortage: CEO Tim Cook

Donald Trump,Trump

Unfair to deny Iran ballistic missiles if other nations have them: Trump

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump's Iran deal falls short of his demand for 'unconditional surrender'

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

US-Iran deal seeks uranium curbs, sanctions relief, Hormuz reopening

Topics : US Federal Reserve Federal Reserve US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Portugal vs DR Coongo LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBitcoin Technical OutlookGold-Silver Rate TodayUGC NET 2026 Admit CardVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowCredit Report CorrectionSweden's Good Behaviour LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance