Kim concludes one-on-one talks with Putin at Russian space launch base

In remarks before the private meeting, Kim offered Putin on Wednesday his country's full and unconditional support for Russia's sacred fight to defend its security interests

shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome (Photo: AP/PTI)

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
One-on-one talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have ended, Russia's state news agency Tass reported Wednesday.
The meeting of the two leaders at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Siberia followed wider talks between delegations headed by the two leaders. Before the talks, the two leaders toured some of the facilities of the strategic spaceport.
In remarks before the private meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday his country's full and unconditional support for Russia's sacred fight to defend its security interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine, and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the anti-imperialist front.

Vladimir Putin Russia North Korea Kim Jong-un Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

