Business Standard
Home / World News / Kremlin brings up nuclear doctrine after US decides to give arms to Ukraine

Kremlin brings up nuclear doctrine after US decides to give arms to Ukraine

Russia, which started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 1,000 days ago, has repeatedly cautioned that the West is playing with fire by probing the limits of what a nuclear power might or might

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Russian forces control about a fifth of Ukrainian territory and have recently been advancing swiftly. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine have been drawn up and will be formalised as necessary, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, signalling again Moscow's concern over the latest US decision on missile strikes from Ukraine. 
"They (the changes) have already been practically formulated. They will be formalised as necessary," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's press secretary, told the TASS state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday. 
The Kremlin called on Monday the reported decision by President Joe Biden's administration to allow Ukraine to fire American missiles deep into Russia reckless and it warned that Moscow will respond.
  Russia, which started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 1,000 days ago, has repeatedly cautioned that the West is playing with fire by probing the limits of what a nuclear power might or might not tolerate. 
 
In September, President Vladimir Putin said that Western approval of Kyiv's use of long-range missiles would mean "the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States and European countries in the war in Ukraine" because NATO military infrastructure and personnel would have to be involved in the targeting and firing of the missiles. 
Biden's decision followed months of pleas by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to allow Ukraine's military to use US

More From This Section

Trafigura

Trafigura goes after missing $500 million in Mongolian fuel fraud

G20, G20 Summit

Brazil's G20 Summit produces broad declaration that is short on specifics

iPhone 16, Apple iPhones

Apple offers $100 million to lift Indonesia's ban on iPhone 16 sale

japan share stock market, japanese stocks, japan

Asia stocks rise, dollar weak from multi-month highs as US yields tick down

Singapore houses, Singapore homes

Tenants in Singapore may have upper hand in 2025 as leasing market cools

weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border. 
The US decision came largely in response to Russia's deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its own forces, a development that has caused alarm in Washington and Kyiv, sources told Reuters. 
Russia calls its war in Ukraine a special military operation, while Kyiv and its Western allies call it an unprovoked, imperialistic land grab. 
Russian forces control about a fifth of Ukrainian territory and have recently been advancing swiftly. Thousands of people have died in the war, the vast majority of them Ukrainians. 
Just weeks before the November US presidential vote, Putin ordered changes to the nuclear doctrine to say that any conventional attack on Russia aided by a nuclear power could be considered to be a joint attack on Russia. 
Western analysts have called the changes an escalation in Moscow's attempts to dissuade the West from expanding its military aid to Ukraine. The full details of the amended doctrine have not yet been made public. 
The war in Ukraine has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Peskov told TASS on Tuesday that Moscow is ready to normalise its ties with Washington. 
"But we cannot tango alone," Peskov said. "And we are not going to do it."
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

missiles, attack

Biden's missile call isn't enough to rally support of Ukraine's allies

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Moscow warns US on allowing Ukraine to hit nation with longer-range weapons

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK hits Iran with new sanctions for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

Explainer: Biden allows Ukraine to use US weapons deeper inside Russia

Shaktikanta Das

UPDATES: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' tenure likely to be extended further

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict US Russia Russia Nuclear treaty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon