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Home / World News / Kuwait intercepts Iranian missiles as Tehran retaliates after US strikes

Kuwait intercepts Iranian missiles as Tehran retaliates after US strikes

Iran has gone after power plants and desalination stations in Kuwait - a key piece of infrastructure in a state that relies on desalination for 90 per cent of its drinking water

Kuwait

Kuwait has been repeatedly targeted by Iran in retaliation for US airstrikes hitting the Islamic Republic | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

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Kuwait said Monday its air defence were working to intercept incoming Iranian fire.

Kuwait has been repeatedly targeted by Iran in retaliation for US airstrikes hitting the Islamic Republic.

Iran has gone after power plants and desalination stations in Kuwait - a key piece of infrastructure in a state that relies on desalination for 90 per cent of its drinking water.

Iran and the US have been launching strikes for nine days now as they vie for control of the Strait of Hormuz.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Kuwait

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

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