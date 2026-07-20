Monday, July 20, 2026 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Lockheed to make cheaper Patriot interceptors amid demand spike

Lockheed to make cheaper Patriot interceptors amid demand spike

Initial production could start within 36 months, the company said, adding that it plans to develop and manufacture the weapon with US and European industry partners

Patriot interceptor systems

Patriot interceptor systems

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 11:34 PM IST
Lockheed Martin announced a lower-cost Patriot interceptor on Monday as militaries seek cheaper ways to counter drones and missiles, while defence contractors face competition from startups making low-cost weapons that can be produced at scale. 
Lockheed said its new PAC-3 Adapted Capability Effector, or ACE, missile would cost less  than half as much as its PAC-3 MSE interceptors, which cost roughly $4 million per missile, according to United States (US) Army budget documents.
  Initial production could start within 36 months, the company said, adding that it plans to develop and manufacture the weapon with US and European industry partners.
 
  “American and allied warfighters need a solution that is battle-tested ‌and budget-smart,” Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control,  said in a statement at Britain’s Farnborough Airshow. The location of the announcement underscores efforts by US defence companies to tap a European rearmament boom fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine, even as European governments seek to reduce  dependence on American suppliers and ‌expand local defence manufacturing.
  The Patriot system has become one of the world’s most sought air-defence ??weapons since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv credits Patriot batteries with  helping defend cities against Russian ballistic missile attacks, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed for more launchers and interceptors as Moscow  intensifies air strikes.
  Demand has also been driven by missile exchanges between Iran, the United States and Israel and wider instability in the Gulf.

More From This Section

crude oil

Oil steadies as hopes of renewed US-Iran negotiations offset Houthi threat

vessel

4 Indian nationals killed in Russian missile strike on vessel in Black Sea

Kimi K3, Moonshot

Moonshot AI pauses Kimi subscriptions amid surging demand, IPO push

Houthi tribesmen gather after US and UK air strikes on Houthi positions near Sanaa, Yemen, on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

Houthis impose Saudi naval blockade, opening new front in US-Iran war

JD Vance, Usha Vance

JD and Usha Vance welcome baby boy, a first for sitting US VP in 150 years

Topics : Drones US defence United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Lohia Corp IPOStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayCJP Leaders Meet JP NaddaUltraTech Cement Q1 ResultsDHSE Kerala Plus two Result 2026Yes Bank Share PriceUpcoming Q1 ResultsOdyssey Box Office Collection Day 3