Friday, October 10, 2025 | 06:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Madagascar's Gen Z protesters clash with police, demand president's removal

Madagascar's Gen Z protesters clash with police, demand president's removal

The protests, led by a group calling itself Gen Z Madagascar, are the latest in a series of demonstrations that the United Nations says has left 22 people dead and dozens injured

Malagasy riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against frequent power outages and water shortages, near the University of Antananarivo, Madagascar September 29, 2025 | REUTERS

Police could be seen patrolling the streets of Antananarivo in armoured cars and charging at protesters, most of them wearing masks | REUTERS

AP Antananarivo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

About 1,000 protesters marched in Madagascar's capital on Thursday and clashed with police who used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse them in parts of the city. The violence marked the third week of what has been the most significant unrest in years in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Police could be seen patrolling the streets of Antananarivo in armoured cars and charging at protesters, most of them wearing masks. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The protests, led by a group calling itself Gen Z Madagascar, are the latest in a series of demonstrations that the United Nations says has left 22 people dead and dozens injured. The government has disputed this number.

 

The protests were first sparked by water and power cuts but soon expanded to include frustrations over allegations of corruption and nepotism.

The protests led Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina to fire his entire Cabinet, but this has failed to appease the young people, who are now calling on him to step down. They also rejected an invitation to have talks with Rajoelina on Wednesday.

Also Read

Nepal Protest

Gen Z anger at ruling elites fuels protests in countries across the world

Malagasy riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against frequent power outages and water shortages, near the University of Antananarivo, Madagascar September 29, 2025 | REUTERS

Madagascar president sacks govt following days of deadly Gen Z protests

welfare schemes, funding, cash

Best of BS Opinion: Breathing easy, but the dance will have to wait

Economy, banking

Deregulation is flavour of the season, but caution needed in bankingpremium

State Bank of India, SBI

Govt opens up State Bank of India managing director position to pvt sectorpremium

During the clashes in the Anosy and Mahamasina districts near the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium, protesters barricaded some of the streets with rocks and burning tyres.

Authorities banned cars from driving at the Democracy Square in Ambohijatovo and the surrounding area as police kept watch.

Madagascar, a large island of around 31 million people off the east coast of Africa with a history of political crises, has seen several leaders forced out in uprisings since it gained independence from France in 1960.

It struggles with severe poverty, which affects around 80 per cent of the population, according to the World Bank.

Rajoelina, 51, was elected president in 2018 and reelected in 2023, a vote boycotted by opposition parties.

The latest protests have displayed as its most prominent symbol an image of a pirate skull and crossbones that was seen in the youth-led uprising in Nepal last month and other protests across the world. There have also been lootings during the demonstrations, authorities say.

The protest movement has mobilized over the internet and the protesters say they were inspired by the demonstrations that toppled governments in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Explained: What we know about next steps in deal to pause war in Gaza

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump wants Israel hostages freed by Mon-Tues, will attend signing ceremony

Oil

US sanctions 50 entities, including Indian firms, over Iran oil trade

Laszlo Krasznahorkai

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize 2025 in Literature

Oil

US sanctions Serbia's main oil supplier, which is controlled by Russia

Topics : Madagascar Gen Z Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon