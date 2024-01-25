Meta sets stricter message settings for teens on Instagram, Facebook

Meta today announced stricter settings for teenagers on its social media platforms Instagram and Facebook. These measures restrict communication for teens below the age of 16 (or under 18 years in specific countries) with people they do not know.

Meta said that as an additional step to help protect teens from unwanted contact, the firm will turn off their ability to receive direct messages (DMs) from anyone they don’t follow or aren’t connected to on Instagram - including other teens - by default.

“Under this new default setting, teens can only be messaged or added to group chats by people they already follow or are connected to, helping teens and their parents feel even more confident that they won’t hear from people they don’t know in their DMs. Teens in supervised accounts will need to get their parent's permission to change this setting,” said the company in an email.

These measures come as regulatory bodies across the globe have been raising questions about the safety of children on these social media platforms. A few weeks back, Meta had announced features that would allow parents to see how teens spend their time and who they interact with. It also launched ‘Quiet Mode’ globally that would nudge teens to set time limits on Facebook.

The default setting, announced today, will apply to all teens under the age of 16 (or under 18 in certain countries). Those already on Instagram will see a notification at the top of their feed letting them know of these changes to their message settings.

“We’re also making these changes to teens’ default settings on Messenger, where under 16s (or under 18 in certain countries) will only receive messages from Facebook friends, or people they’re connected to through phone contacts, for example,” said the company in an announcement.

In addition, Meta also plans to launch a new feature designed to help protect teens from seeing unwanted and potentially inappropriate images in their messages from people they’re already connected to, and to discourage them from sending these types of images themselves. The company will share more on this later this year.

Parents using supervision will be prompted to approve or deny their teens’ (under 16) requests to change their default safety and privacy settings to a less strict state - rather than just being notified of the change.

Larry Magid, Chief Executive Officer of ConnectSafely, said: "Empowering parents to approve or deny requests to change their teen's default safety and privacy settings gives parents the tools they need to help protect their teens, while at the same time respecting their teens' privacy and ability to communicate with their friends and family.”