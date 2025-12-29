Monday, December 29, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Midair helicopter crash in New Jersey kills 1, leaves another critical

Midair helicopter crash in New Jersey kills 1, leaves another critical

Police and fire crews subsequently extinguished flames that engulfed one of the helicopters

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. (Photo: PTI)

AP Hammonton (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two helicopters crashed midair in New Jersey on Sunday, killing one person and critically injuring another, authorities say.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said rescuers responded to a report of an aviation crash at about 11:25 am. Video from the scene shows a helicopter spinning rapidly to the ground. Police and fire crews subsequently extinguished flames that engulfed one of the helicopters.

The Federal Aviation Administration described the crash as a midair collision between an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter over Hammonton Municipal Airport. Only the pilots were on board each aircraft. One was killed, and the other was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

 

Sal Silipino, owner of a cafe near the crash site, said the pilots were regulars at the restaurant and would often have breakfast together. He said he and other customers watched the helicopters take off before one began spiralling downward, followed by the other.

"It was shocking," he said. "I am still shaking after that happened."  Hammonton is a town of about 15,000 people located in Atlantic County in the southern part of New Jersey, about 35 miles (56 kilometres) southeast of Philadelphia. The town has a history of agriculture and is located near the Pine Barrens, a forested wilderness area that covers more than 1 million acres (405,000 hectares).

Also Read

A pedestrian during a snowstorm in Chicago on Nov. 29

Snow storm disrupts hundreds of flights at New York City airports

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

Helicopter on rescue mission crashes in Tanzania, killing all 5 on board

Elise Stefanik

Elise Stefanik suspends New York governor campaign, won't seek reelection

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani revamps hiring after old antisemitic remarks prompt aide to quit

jet crash, plane crash

North Carolina plane crash: Retired NASCAR driver Biffle, 6 others killed

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, Friel said.

Investigators will likely first look to review any communications between the two pilots and whether they were able to see each other, said Alan Diehl, a former crash investigator for the FAA and NTSB.

"Virtually, all midair collisions are a failure to what they call 'see and avoid'," Diehl said. "Clearly, they will be looking at the out-of-cockpit views of the two aircraft and seeing if one pilot was approaching from the blind side."  Although it was mostly cloudy at the time of the crash, winds were light and visibility was good, according to the weather forecasting company AccuWeather.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

china Flag, China

Chinese military to stage drills around Taiwan to warn 'external forces'

train tracks

Over 15 injured as train derails in southern Mexico, rail traffic halted

Donald Trump, Trump

From AI to chips, big tech secures policy wins under Trump at White House

Sharif Osman Hadi

Two suspects in Hadi's murder fled to India, says Bangladesh police

Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte Bardot, French screen icon and animal rights activist, dies at 91

Topics : New York helicopter crash Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRajesh Bhosale Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodaySmallCap Index Stocks in 2026Delhi Weather TodayStocks to Buy TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon