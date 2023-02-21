JUST IN
UN appoints Indo-Canadian coordinator for Scaling Up Nutrition Movement
UN appeals for $45 mn aid for deadliest cholera outbreak in Malawi
Wish to bring Russia, Ukraine together on table: Brazilian envoy to India
UN continues to deliver cross-border aid to Syria in wake of earthquakes
3 dead, more than 200 injured as new earthquake hits Turkey, Syria
Covid pandemic has not taught the world how to beat the next deadly virus
EU trusts India's G20 Presidency to find a way in Russia-Ukraine war: Envoy
Turkey rejects links between Sweden, Finland NATO accession and F-16 deal
Iran just shy of a nuclear bomb, enriched uranium at 84% purity: IAEA
Powerful earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Turkey's Hatay province again
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UN appeals for $45 mn aid for deadliest cholera outbreak in Malawi
icon-arrow-left
UAE to host first I2U2 vice-ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi today
Business Standard

UN appoints Indo-Canadian coordinator for Scaling Up Nutrition Movement

Born in India, Khan will lead the SUN Movement Secretariat, as well as coordinate the network of SUN Government Focal Points, the movement's stakeholders, and supporters

Topics
United Nations | Antonio Guterres | India

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

UN, United Nations
Afshan Khan will succeed Gerda Verburg of the Netherlands, to whom the secretary-general expresses his gratitude for her efforts and dedication in leading the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement.

United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has announced the appointment of Indo-Canadian Afshan Khan as the coordinator of the 'Scaling Up Nutrition Movement'.

The Scaling Up Nutrition or SUN Movement is a country-driven initiative led by 65 nations and four Indian states united in their mission to end all forms of malnutrition by 2030, Stphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

"Afshan Khan will succeed Gerda Verburg of the Netherlands, to whom the secretary-general expresses his gratitude for her efforts and dedication in leading the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement," he said.

Born in India, Khan will lead the SUN Movement Secretariat, as well as coordinate the network of SUN Government Focal Points, the movement's stakeholders, and supporters, Dujarric said.

She has both Canadian and United Kingdom citizenship. Khan holds a master's degree in public policy from the , and a bachelor's degree in political science from McGill University.

According to a UN statement, in her new assignment, Khan will work to ensure the execution of the Scaling up Nutrition strategy at the global level by building partnerships, and galvanizing engagement and commitment to end malnutrition in all its forms.

Khan started her work for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Mozambique in 1989 and is currently serving as the regional director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

She also has extensive knowledge of international civil society organisations, having served as the CEO of Women for Women International.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United Nations

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 09:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.