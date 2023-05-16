close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UNEP suggests measures to reduce 80% of world's plastic pollution by 2040

The report highlights the magnitude and nature of changes required to end plastic pollution and to create a circular economy to replace the widespread use of single-use plastics

BS Web Team New Delhi
Plastic pollution

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Plastic pollution across the world can see a reduction of up to 80 per cent by 2040 if companies and countries make policy and market shifts using existing technologies, said United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on Tuesday.
The report "Turning Off The Tap" was released on Tuesday, ahead of the negotiations resuming in Paris seeking a global agreement to beat plastic pollution.

The report highlights the magnitude and nature of changes required to end plastic pollution and to create a circular economy to replace the widespread use of single-use plastics and their inappropriate disposal.
Plastic pollution undermines marine ecosystems and contaminates oceans. The presence of microplastics – tiny fragments resulting from the disposal and breakdown of consumer products and industrial waste – are increasingly found in the human food chain.

According to the report, one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute while up to five trillion plastic bags are used worldwide every year. In total, half of all plastic produced is designed for single-use purposes, the UNEP confirms. About 400 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated every year. 
To reduce the problem of unnecessary plastics, the report suggests tackling the problem with the approach of 'reuse, recycle and reorient and diversify products.'

Also Read

New Haryana rules on stone crusher units may blunt the war on air pollution

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Full circle: Union Budget 2023-24 focuses on circular economy

Plastic ban failure

Beyond Joshimath: How not to make the future a repeat of the past

US announces criminal cases involving flow of information to Russia, China

ServiceNow joins AI wave in partnership with Microsoft, OpenAI: Report

Global economy risks stalling as China, Germany juggernauts slow: Report

Alleged Russian hacker charged in $200 million ransomware spree: Report

Death rate gap between Black, White Americans hits a 20-year high


On 'reuse' options, it endorses transforming the throwaway economy to a reuse society, by creating an enabling environment to ensure the reuse market has a stronger business case than the single-use plastics market. It further adds that reuse systems provide the highest opportunity to reduce plastic pollution (a reduction of 30 per cent by 2040) by replacing some of the most problematic and unnecessary products.
'Recycling' can help reduce plastic pollution by an additional 20 per cent, if only it becomes a more stable and profitable venture.

A careful approach is needed to bring the 'reorient and diversify products' practice in place. The report suggests shaping the market for plastic alternatives to enable sustainable substitutions, thus avoiding replacing plastic products with alternatives that displace rather than reduce impacts. Sustainable alternatives could reduce pollution by 17 per cent by 2040. 
Topics : United Nations Environment BS Web Reports plastic pollution recycling

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

VIL still needs additional liquidity to survive, says Vodafone Group

Vodafone
3 min read

US announces criminal cases involving flow of information to Russia, China

US flag, US, united states
2 min read

Delhi L-G lays foundation for trekking and adventure track along Yamuna

Manohar Lal Khattar
2 min read

India to be Sri Lanka's key partner as Colombo looks at economic growth

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Goa govt notifies modified interest rebate scheme to boost economic growth

Economic growth, GDP
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs over next 3 yrs in new CEO's turnaround plan

Vodafone Group Plc
3 min read

EU urged to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon