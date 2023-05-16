close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Global economy risks stalling as China, Germany juggernauts slow: Report

The latest data suggest that key parts of the upbeat case for a global pickup aren't working out as hoped

Bloomberg
Economy, market

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us
By Enda Curran

The world economy is showing new signs of slowing down, as China’s post-Covid rebound fades and Germany’s struggling industrial sector threatens to pull Europe’s powerhouse into recession. 
 
Those weaknesses are emerging as the still-resilient US economy comes under pressure from the worst banking scare since the financial crisis, as well as a debt-ceiling standoff that threatens default. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Tuesday that “time is running out” to avert catastrophe. 
The latest data suggest that key parts of the upbeat case for a global pickup aren’t working out as hoped. China’s reopening, after an abrupt pivot away from Covid Zero policies, has run out of steam — and a mild winter in Europe hasn’t been enough to revive Germany’s industrial base. 

“The growth optimism from the start of the year has clearly given way for more sense of reality. Or simply disappointment,” according to Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING. “China and Europe are already losing momentum again and with everything going on in the US, the second half of the year doesn’t look any better.”
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
 

Also Read

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Hlts: Germany, Netherlands through to semis

Hockey World Cup Final Highlights: Germany beat Belgium, lift third title

Fifa World Cup Highlights: Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0, Japan shock Germany

Fifa World Cup: Giant killers Japan scalp Spain, Germany out in group stage

Alleged Russian hacker charged in $200 million ransomware spree: Report

Death rate gap between Black, White Americans hits a 20-year high

Russian firms investing rupee surplus in Indian govt debt: IBA chief

Warren Buffett's Berkshire reworks banking bets amid turmoil, exits TSMC

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposes licences for building AI to US Congress

“A mixed bag of economic data showed surprise weakness in China and Europe’s industrial power house Germany, but resilience in the US. Our view is that the bad news on China’s sputtering recovery will have some staying power. With a lot of Fed hikes in the system, bank failures adding to credit tightening, and risks from debt ceiling talks in DC, the US growth story may not.”
—Tom Orlik, chief economist

Chinese data out Tuesday showed industrial output, retail sales and fixed investment grew at a much slower pace than expected in April. The unemployment rate for young people jumped to a record high of 20.4%.
‘Save the Day’
 
The figures confirm that China’s reopening isn’t lifting global demand the way many had anticipated, said Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group. Ongoing weakness in the property sector, and in the order books of China’s exporters, will do little to lift sentiment. “We need the Chinese consumer to do well to save the day,” Hong said.

Graph

In Germany, investors’ confidence waned for a third month, reigniting fears of a recession. The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations fell to -10.7 in May from 4.1 in April — the first sub-zero reading of 2023. Even before that, an unexpectedly big drop in in industrial output had raised concern that Europe’s top economy may have already fallen into a winter slump. 

The International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth projections last month, forecasting an expansion of 2.8% this year and 3% in 2024. On Tuesday, the Fund warned that tight monetary policy and the adjustment to higher energy prices are weighing on Germany. It expects economic growth “to stay near zero in 2023” before gradually strengthening in the following three years. 

Graph

While the world’s largest economy continues to defy predictions of a downturn — US retail sales increased in April, suggesting consumer spending is holding up — headwinds are building. The failure of several regional banks is making access to credit harder for smaller businesses and households. Economist surveys point to a 65% chance of a recession in the coming 12 months.

‘Difficult Year’
 
If the world economy does falter, central banks can deliver some relief, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. Most monetary authorities are near the end of their tightening cycles amid signs inflation has peaked, he said — while strong labor markets and household finances will also help put a floor under growth.

“It will be a difficult year from the global economy,” Zandi said. “But with some reasonably good policymaking by central banks, it should skirt recession.” 
Investors are already fretting about the outlook, with sentiment among fund managers the most bearish this year according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest survey. 

Traders are betting that a slowdown will force central banks, including the Federal Reserve, to lower interest rates later this year. Swaps markets point to more than 50 basis points of cuts by December in the Fed’s benchmark rate, which is now in a range of 5% to 5.25%.
There might be more gloomy economic news to come, with warnings from manufacturers pointing to pressures that are still building, said Janet Mui, head of market analysis at Brewin Dolphin.

“Companies are reporting that orders are slowing,” she said. “The slowing growth in China export numbers is very telling of global demand.” 

Topics : Global economy China Germany

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alleged Russian hacker charged in $200 million ransomware spree: Report

Ransomware attack
2 min read

Death rate gap between Black, White Americans hits a 20-year high

Graph
3 min read

Russian firms investing rupee surplus in Indian govt debt: IBA chief

Sunil Mehta, PNB MD & CEO
1 min read

Basmati farmlands in Jammu adopt reaper tech to get rid of stubble menace

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Calcutta HC refuses stay on termination of 36,000 primary teachers

Calcutta High Court
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs over next 3 yrs in new CEO's turnaround plan

Vodafone Group Plc
3 min read

EU urged to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon