Donald Trump's Iran war shows the limits of his strike-first strategy

By Becca Wasser, Bloomberg Economics

Donald Trump believes America can fight wars without becoming trapped in them.

The strikes on Iran are the latest expression of that belief: delivering swift, decisive force from a distance, not backed by a multi-country coalition or boots on the ground. They aim to deliver overwhelming but bounded force to coerce adversaries without dragging the US into another Iraq or Afghanistan.

Trump’s approach rejects many of the tenets of the American way of war that emerged after the Cold War. In his model, the US applies pressure and shapes outcomes, then steps back. No large ground wars. No open-ended campaigns. No coalitions of the willing or nation-building as an endgame.

As the Iran war stretches into its fourth week, the tensions inherent in this approach are becoming harder to ignore. Trump may have articulated a doctrine of war without entanglement, but it remains unclear whether such a thing is possible. His second-term record shows a preference for limited force paired with a growing willingness to use it. Yet this more muscular military vision rarely produces the political outcomes he desires. Instead, it has pushed Trump to greenlight strikes — and follow-on re-strikes — creating a vicious cycle that amounts to its own form of entanglement.

Trump’s Way of War

Trump ran for office promising to end forever wars and to stop spending American blood and treasure in overseas conflicts like Iraq and Afghanistan. He rejected the idea of the US military as the world’s policeman, distancing himself not only from his predecessors but from parts of his own first term. Ending — and refusing to enter — open-ended conflict became a foundational pillar of his America First politics. Instead, Trump sees himself as a maverick dealmaker, unbound by process and the constraints of international institutions.

Trump’s way of war contrasts sharply with the United States’ military strategy in the post-World War II era, which included long interventionist conflicts on the ground in places such as Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, and coalition operations in the Balkans and the West Asia. But history does offer a parallel. In the late 19th century, Britain’s grand strategy was described as standing “splendidly isolated.” It avoided binding alliances, relied on its dominant navy to project power from afar, and preserved freedom of action by refusing continental commitments. For decades, the formula worked. The empire used military force to coerce and shape events without becoming tied down — until mounting crises made isolation harder to sustain.

Splendid isolation could also be used to describe Trump’s way of warfare. The president aims to wield military force to mold the international order to his will, delivering spasmodic violence in short, sharp bursts. This approach to warfare appears to rest on three pillars: speed, unilateral action and limited violence imposed from a distance.

Trump prefers quick, decisive military action, and delivering overwhelming force. He tends toward limited, punitive strikes and rejects lengthy ground wars and troop deployments. He favors airpower, and special operations forces as well as “Gucci” high-end, long-range equipment. He doesn’t shy away from expending billions of dollars on missiles and bombs to shape outcomes. He does, however, eschew traditional alliances and coalitions, preferring the US to act alone or with one other country that fits his vision of a capable “model ally.” Doing so preserves his flexibility to maneuver and shows America’s willingness to take action — a major break from the historical record.

But while he has broken with the traditional American way of war, Trump may be revealing the limits of his alternative approach. Even as he has espoused his desire to end long American wars, he has actually used force more frequently than his predecessors, according to Bloomberg Economics’ analysis of US government reporting of military strikes. He has shown a willingness to use military might not as a last resort, but rather to coerce — including compelling other actors to the diplomatic negotiating table. The irony is striking: A president elected to end forever wars is unusually willing to use force, provided it is on his terms.

In his first and second terms, Trump has seemingly stayed true to his vision of bounded and disciplined use of force. Strikes on Syria’s chemical weapons program in 2017 and 2018 were each one-and-done. The killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 was a swift decapitation strike. Christmas Day strikes on Nigeria in 2025 were completed quickly. Even the operation to seize Nicolás Maduro was designed to remove a leader without further committing the US military. In all cases, Trump sought to coerce with force and leverage the threat of future violence without boots on the ground.

But violence wielded from afar can only accomplish so much. It can destroy infrastructure and degrade capabilities, but it cannot eradicate threats entirely or restructure political systems. In his first term, Trump was seemingly content with the limits on what those strikes could achieve. In his second, he has broadened his ambition. In doing so, he is pushing up against the limits of what they can accomplish.

Repeat Strikes

The threat of force only works if you’re willing to make good on that threat. Trump has found himself striking the same countries over and over again — putting pressure on his paradigm of limited and bounded action.

The ongoing Iran war is a key example. Already, entering its fourth week the war has gone on far longer than the “little excursion” Trump initially claimed it would be. Moreover, the conflict is essentially a re-strike: Less than a year after the US struck Iran’s nuclear program in Operation Midnight Hammer, it is hitting Iran once again — in part because the original objective of destroying Iran’s nuclear program was not fully met.

But Iran is not the only theater that is testing Trump’s doctrine of war without entanglement.

Since taking office in his second term, Trump has frequently authorized the use of military force, with at least 9,240 strikes conducted since he took office, according to analysis by Bloomberg Economics. Operation Rough Rider — strikes against Houthi infrastructure in Yemen — hit over 1,000 targets in just under two months, an incredibly high intensity. The strikes on the Houthis were intended to stop their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. While the cadence of Houthi attacks has slowed — in part because most ships continue to re-route to avoid the Red Sea — they have not been eradicated.

There have also been over 142 strikes on ISIS and other militants in Syria and Iraq — even launching a named operation, “Operation Hawkeye Strike.” These strikes have done little to reduce ISIS violence, instead creating a destructive cycle of continued strikes. The Trump administration has also conducted 45 strikes on boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. And it has launched well over 125 strikes on both al-Shabaab and ISIS fighters on a near-weekly cadence.

These operations seem less like limited action and more like sustained air wars. When viewed together, they push against Trump’s preferred use of single, short bursts of violence. While they have avoided large-scale troop deployments, they still reflect the type of long and engaged operations that Trump initially campaigned against.

The Risks in Iran

Iran is also an illustrative case for the limits of Trump’s way of warfare. Trump himself has stated that regime change was a goal of the Iran war. Today, there is still an Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran — even if it is the previous ayatollah’s son. But the objectives of the Iran war have seemed to vary from statement to statement, and the conflation of tactical goals with strategic success may make ending the conflict tricky. The more objectives that are attached to the war, the more likely it becomes that Trump may find himself re-striking Iran again in the near-future — or even going against his paradigm by deploying ground forces to achieve them.

That’s the paradox: Trump’s way of war seeks to avoid entanglement by refusing deep commitments. But because limited force without clear objectives rarely produces the outcomes Trump seeks, the United States must keep coming back. The entanglement is cyclical and risks giving way to its own forever wars.

Trump’s wager is similar to that of 19th-century Britain: that the US can dominate the international order through unilateral action and sharp, bounded and decisive violence. But when coercive military force must be repeated to sustain credibility, isolation gives way.

Trump has said of the Iran war that “Anytime I want it to end, it will end.” But the enemy gets a vote, as the saying goes. Whether it’s a longer campaign now, or a future decision to return to Iran again, Trump’s way of war may not be as free of entanglement as it might seem.