Business Standard
Home / World News / Musk declares financial emergency: What's fueling $36 trillion debt crisis?

Musk declares financial emergency: What's fueling $36 trillion debt crisis?

During a recent rally, Elon Musk raised concerns about the soaring $36 trillion national debt and its potential impact on the economy, labelling it a 'financial emergency' in the US

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

During a recent campaign rally for Donald Trump, Tesla chief Elon Musk raised concerns about the alarming increase in the US national debt.
 
In a post on X, Musk said, “Just the interest payments on the debt are 23 per cent of all federal tax revenue,” pointing out that interest payments alone now surpass the Defense Department’s $1 trillion annual budget. He described the situation as a “financial emergency”, a message he later reiterated on X.
 
The national debt, currently at $35.7 trillion, has been on a steady rise, with estimates suggesting it could hit $36 trillion by year-end. Analysts from Bank of America indicate that the current trajectory means an increase of $1 trillion could occur every 100 days.
 

The Covid-19 impact

The rise in debt is linked to extensive stimulus measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, which aimed to support the economy amid lockdowns. While these initiatives alleviated immediate economic challenges, they also contributed to inflationary pressures, prompting the Federal Reserve to undertake significant interest rate hikes.
 
This created persistent fiscal challenges, resulting in what some analysts describe as a ‘nightmare scenario’ for the Federal Reserve as it grapples with inflation management alongside the rising debt costs.

Investors turn to alternative assets

As both debt and inflation continue to rise, there is a noticeable shift among investors toward alternative assets like Bitcoin and gold. Bitcoin’s value has recently reached its previous high of $70,000, and gold prices have similarly surged as investors seek refuge from what Musk and others view as an impending financial crisis.
 
Under Musk’s leadership, Tesla has held a significant investment in Bitcoin, with around 10,000 coins valued at nearly $800 million. Recently, Tesla’s decision to transfer its Bitcoin holdings to new wallets has fuelled speculation in the market, with some analysts questioning whether the company is preparing to sell a portion of its assets in the face of economic volatility.

More From This Section

Anthony Albanese

Australian PM Albanese defends himself from free flight upgrades accusation

electric cars, EV, electric vehicle

Apple supplier TDK partners with McLaren Racing in bid for EV push

USA, USA Flag

First US presidential election post Jan 6 to test Congress's new safeguards

battery lithium

UK firm Low Carbon sells 6 GW battery storage portfolio to S4 Energy

SpaceX, Rocket, Rocket Launch

China announces fourth manned mission to space station with new crew

 
Bitcoin, often dubbed ‘digital gold’, has gained traction among investors wary of rising inflation and debt levels. Musk’s strong advocacy for Bitcoin, along with Tesla’s considerable holdings, shows a broader trend among major investors seeking alternatives to traditional assets amid current economic uncertainties.
 
With the national debt on the rise and ongoing deficit projections, analysts said that the annual debt could increase by $500-$600 billion, contingent upon future US policies.

Also Read

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk claims critics of Donald Trump pose real threat to democracy

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Tesla aims for paid robotaxis next year but regulatory hurdles remain

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla projects 20-30% sales growth, shares surge 12% in after hours

Elon Musk, Tesla

Tesla is EV company again, back to car biz after failed robotaxi event

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

How Tesla's robots delivered drinks and smiles, but were 'not machines'

Topics : Elon Musk Elon Musk Tesla Donald Trump US presidential election BS Web Reports US Presidential poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon