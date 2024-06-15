England vs Namibia playing 11, Antigua weather forecast live streaming

England will take on Namibia in match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. This is a must-win game for England as any other result will take them out of the competition, They currently have three points while Scotland has five points. A no-result or loss would push England out and give Scotland entry into the Super 8.

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is Located in North Sound, which is part of the Saint George division in Antigua and Barbuda. According to The Weather Channel, there is a forecast of 'partly cloudy' throughout the day on Saturday, June 15 in the region. The chances of rainfall however will increase from 7 per cent at 1 pm Local Time which is 10:30 pm IST to 18 per cent at 5 pm Local Time which is 2:30 am IST (June 16).





England vs Namibia weather forecast for North Sound, Antigua. Photo: Screengrab Remember, a no-result here would push England out of the reckoning for a Super 8 spot and Scotland will qualify along with Australia from Group B.

T20 World Cup 2024: ENG vs NAM Playing 11 prediction

England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran/Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Namibia playing 11 probable: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell/Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungmeni.

England vs Namibia head-to-head

This will be the first international meeting between the two sides in T20 cricket at the senior level.

Total matches played: 0

England won: 00

Namibia won: 00

No result: 00

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

England Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Namibia Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Tangeni Lungameni, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut

T20 World Cup 2024, England (ENG) vs Namibia (NAM) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

England and Namibia will lock horns in today's match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Saturday y (June 15)?

In the ENG vs NAM match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time will the ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 15?

England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 10:30 PM IST on June 15 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the England vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match in England?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the ENG vs NAM match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match in England?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the ENG vs NAM T20 World Cup 2024 match in England.