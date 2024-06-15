Need democratisation of tech for mass usage: PM Modi at G7 Outreach summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes charge of the office, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The world community must work towards converting the monopoly in technology into mass usage to lay the foundation of an inclusive society and help eliminate social inequalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. In an address at the Outreach session of the summit of G7 advanced economies at Italy's Apulia region, Modi also said India will work with all countries to make Artificial Intelligence transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The prime minister said India's approach in the field of energy is based on four principles -- availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability.

Highlighting the challenges facing the countries of the Global South, Modi said they are bearing the brunt of uncertainties and tensions around the world.

"India has considered it its responsibility to place the priorities and concerns of the countries of the Global South on the world stage. We have given high priority to Africa in these efforts," he said.

"We are proud that the G-20, under India's chairmanship, made the African Union a permanent member. India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability and security of all African countries, and will continue to do so," he said.

In his address at the Outreach session, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Prime Minister Modi's initiative on AI and digital public infrastructure during India's G20 presidency.

In his remarks, US President Joe Biden mentioned Brazil, Argentina and India as critical partners in areas of minerals, officials said.

Prime Minister Modi spoke extensively on the importance of ending monopoly in technology.

"We have to collectively ensure that the benefits of technology reach all sections of society, to realise the potential of every person in the society, to help in removing social inequalities, and expand human powers instead of limiting them," he said.

"This should not only be our desire, but our responsibility. We have to convert monopoly in technology into mass usage," he noted.

"We have to make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society," the prime minister said.

He said the 21st century is the century of technology and there is hardly any aspect of human life that is deprived of the influence of technology.

"While on one hand technology gives the courage to take the man to the moon, on the other hand, it also creates challenges like cyber security," he said.

Modi said India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence.

"On the basis of this strategy, this year we have launched an AI Mission. It is derived from the mantra 'AI for All'. As a founding member and lead chair of the Global Partnership for AI, we are promoting cooperation among all countries," he said.

The prime minister said during the G-20 Summit hosted by India last year, it emphasised the importance of international governance in the field of AI.

"In the time to come, we will continue to work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible," he said.

Alluding to India's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), he called upon the global community to join the tree plantation campaign launched by him on World Environment Day -- "Plant4Mother" (Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam) and make it a mass movement with personal touch and global responsibility.

"We are making every effort to fulfil our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070. We should together try to make the time to come a Green Era."



"For this, India has started Mission LiFE that is Lifestyle For Environment. Taking this Mission forward, on June 5, Environment Day, I have started a campaign - "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam".

The prime minister also emphasised on plantation to increase green cover.

"We want to make tree plantation a mass movement with a personal touch and global responsibility. I urge all of you to join it," he said.

Modi said it was a matter of great satisfaction for him to be attending the summit after his re-election in the largest democratic exercise in the history of humankind.