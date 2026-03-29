Nepal's 100-point plan aims to end politics in campuses, bureaucracy

The Balen Shah-led new government is Nepal has unveiled a sweeping 100-point governance reform agenda that proposes banning political student unions on campuses and prohibiting political affiliations among civil servants and teachers, signalling a push to depoliticise key public institutions, reported The Kathmandu Post.

The plan, approved at the first Cabinet meeting under the new administration, positions these two measures as central to improving institutional neutrality and governance efficiency.

Depoliticising campuses, bureaucracy

The government said political student unions will be removed from campuses and replaced with non-partisan “Student Councils” within 90 days. The move is aimed at reducing political interference in education and campus administration.

In parallel, the reform agenda proposes a ban on political party affiliations for civil servants and teachers, alongside the abolition of partisan trade unions, in a bid to professionalise public service delivery.

Anti-corruption push gains prominence

The agenda also places strong emphasis on accountability, including the formation of an empowered committee to investigate the assets of high-ranking officials and politicians from 1991 onwards.

A digital registry of financial assets, including bank accounts and shares, is also proposed to flag suspicious transactions, alongside a new national integrity policy and whistleblower protection framework.

Government restructuring, cost-cutting

Among structural reforms, the government plans to reduce the number of federal ministries to 17 within 30 days to streamline operations and cut costs.

It also proposes dissolving or merging unproductive boards and committees, while introducing performance-linked accountability through job-specific key performance indicators.

Digital governance and service delivery overhaul

A major thrust has been placed on digital transformation, including making the National ID the primary identity for accessing services and introducing “faceless” digital delivery for passports, licences, and citizenship services.

The plan also includes a national digital governance platform, expanded use of e-signatures, and real-time grievance redressal systems.

Economic and sectoral measures

The reform package outlines steps to boost investment and ease doing business, such as fast-tracking startup registration within two days and creating a one-door approval system for major projects.

Other measures include setting minimum support prices for crops, enforcing a 10 per cent free bed quota in hospitals, and modernising public procurement with a focus on value for money.

Broader governance agenda

The reforms span multiple sectors, including energy exports, urban development, tax automation, and public transport safety, reflecting a broader attempt to improve state capacity and service delivery.

The government said the agenda will be implemented through time-bound actions across ministries, with regular monitoring by the Prime Minister’s Office.