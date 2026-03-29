West Asia war: PM Modi urges citizens not to be misled by misinformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the need for unity amid the challenges arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis. In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi also urged citizens not to be misled by rumours and to rely on government-provided information.

“This is undoubtedly a challenging time,” PM Modi said, noting that the West Asia war has triggered a global fuel crisis. He expressed confidence that the situation emerging due to the West Asia war will be dealt with collectively by the 1.4 billion people of India.

“Just as we have overcome past crises through the strength of our citizens, this time too we will overcome these difficult circumstances with great success,” he said.

The Prime Minister's appeal comes amid the ongoing LPG crisis in India due to supply chain disruption arising out of the West Asia war. Amid reports of consumers flagging domestic LPG shortage, the government on Thursday said there is no LPG shortage and a full month of supply has been arranged.

PM Modi called for collective responsibility, warning against politicising the issue. “Those indulging in politics over this matter should refrain, as it concerns the interests of 1.4 billion citizens. Those spreading rumours are causing great harm to the country, and I appeal to everyone to stay alert and not be misled by misinformation,” he said.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Gulf nations for supporting over 10 million Indians living and working there.

West Asia conflict

The conflict between the US-Israel and Iran is set to enter its fifth week. The war began on February 28 with joint strikes by the US and Israel that killed Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has since launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting US military bases, embassies, and civilian or energy infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf nations, while blocking the Strait of Hormuz, an essential waterway that carries one-fifth of the world’s energy supply. This has pushed global oil prices higher and caused an energy crisis across several countries.