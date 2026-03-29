Sunday, March 29, 2026 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Why Barrick's Reko Diq mining delay matters for Pakistan and its economy

Why Barrick's Reko Diq mining delay matters for Pakistan and its economy

Barrick's 12-month review of Reko Diq shows how security risks, regional conflict and cost uncertainty can stall even a flagship mine Pakistan sees as vital for exports and investment

China copper

Copper is a critical mineral used in power infrastructure, electronics and energy transition technologies. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canadian group has decided to slow development and extend its review of Pakistan's Reko Diq copper-gold mining project by 12 months, reported Financial Times. This poses a potential economic turning point for Pakistan, which is hoping the project could unlock exports, attract foreign capital and ease its dependence on repeated IMF bailouts.
 
Let's dive deep into what is the Reko Diq project, why it has been delayed, why it matters for Pakistan's fragile economy.
 

What is Reko Diq?

 
Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, located in Balochistan’s Chagai district near Pakistan’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan. The project is structured as a 50:50 partnership between Canada-based Barrick Mining and Pakistani stakeholders, including state-owned enterprises and the provincial government of Balochistan.
 
 
The scale of the deposit is central to its importance. According to Financial Times, the mine, once fully developed, is expected to produce up to 400,000 tonnes of copper and 500,000 ounces of gold annually. Barrick has estimated that the project could generate more than $70 billion in free cash flow over its multi-decade life.
 
However, Reko Diq has had a long and complicated history. The project was stalled for years due to legal disputes between Pakistan and foreign investors before being revived in 2022 after a settlement. Its development has since been framed as a flagship test of Pakistan’s ability to execute large, long-term resource projects.

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD forecasts rain, storms across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

modi,saudi

PM Modi speaks to Saudi Prince, stresses need to keep shipping routes open

Two more India-bound LPG tankers exit Gulf via Hormuz

Two more India-flagged LPG tankers pass safely through Strait of Hormuz

online betting games

Raids in Thailand's Pattaya villas expose betting network, 68 Indians held

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Navel-gazing, in national interest: India balances both sides in warpremium

 

Why Reko Diq mine matters for Pakistan

 
For Pakistan, Reko Diq is not just about mining but about macroeconomic stability as well. The country has struggled with recurring balance-of-payments crises and has relied on multiple IMF bailout programmes to stabilise its finances.
 
A project of Reko Diq’s scale could provide sustained export revenues, royalties and tax income, while also attracting further foreign direct investment. It could help diversify Pakistan’s export base, which remains heavily reliant on textiles, and provide a new source of dollar inflows at a time when external financing remains tight.
 
The project also carries strategic significance. Copper is a critical mineral used in power infrastructure, electronics and energy transition technologies. As global demand rises, countries are increasingly competing to secure reliable supplies, making large deposits like Reko Diq more valuable.
 
For Islamabad, successful execution would signal that Pakistan can host complex, capital-intensive projects despite its political and security challenges.
 

Why Barrick has delayed the project

 
Barrick’s decision to slow development is rooted in a mix of local and global risks. The company has said it will reduce project spending and extend its review by 12 months starting July, citing a deterioration in the security environment in Pakistan and wider regional tensions.
 
At the local level, Balochistan has been affected by a long-running insurgency led by separatist groups. Attacks targeting security forces and infrastructure have raised concerns about the safety of large industrial projects and the personnel involved in them.
 
At the regional level, the ongoing West Asia conflict involving Iran and US allies has disrupted supply chains. The movement of fuel and mining equipment from the Gulf has reportedly become more difficult, while rising oil and gas prices have increased project costs.
 
These factors have forced a reassessment of the project’s delivery strategy and capital requirements for what is already a high-cost development, estimated at around $9 billion.
 
There are also internal considerations. Leadership changes at Barrick and a more cautious approach to capital allocation have added to the decision to proceed more slowly rather than adhere to earlier, ambitious timelines.
 

What the delay means

 
The immediate impact is a shift in timelines. First production, earlier expected by 2028, is now likely to be pushed back, delaying the economic benefits Pakistan had anticipated from the project.
 
The delay also highlights structural challenges. Developing large mining assets in regions with security concerns and logistical constraints is inherently complex, and global factors such as energy prices and geopolitical tensions can quickly alter project economics.
 
For Pakistan, the message is clear. While Reko Diq remains a potentially transformative asset, its success will depend not just on its mineral reserves but on improvements in security, infrastructure and policy stability.

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Russia took images of US bases in Gulf before Iranian attack: Zelenskyy

WTO, World Trade Organization

WTO talks stalled going into final day amid US-India ecommerce deadlock

us pentagon

Pentagon preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran: Report

US Israel strike Iran

Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain amid missile threats

North Korea conducts the first test firing of the weapons system of the new Choe Hyon-class warship in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae in April.

North Korea conducts test for missile capable of targeting US mainland

Topics : copper Pakistan Canada mining sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance