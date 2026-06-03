Nepal's ruling party chief Rabi Lamichhane meets PM Modi in Delhi
In a post on 'X', the prime minister said he was delighted to meet Lamichhane
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Nepal is India's priority partner and New Delhi is looking forward to collaborating with the new government in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the chairman of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane, met him on Wednesday.
In a post on 'X', the prime minister said he was delighted to meet Lamichhane.
"I welcome and fully share his desire to work closely together for a shared and prosperous future. Nepal is a priority partner under our Neighbourhood First policy and we look forward to collaborating with the new government to elevate the special and multifaceted relationship between our two countries to greater heights," he said.
A RSP delegation, led by Lamichhane, is on a visit to India following an invitation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin. It arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 8:10 PM IST