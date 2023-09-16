Nepal to fine up to Rs 2K for shooting photos, videos inside Pashupatinath

The Pashupatinath temple authorities in Nepal have cautioned visitors and pilgrims against shooting photographs and videos inside the main temple premises and warned that the violators will be fined up to Rs 2,000 or may even face action under cybercrime laws.

Pashupatinath Temple is a world-famous Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Pashupati in Kathmandu and situated on the banks of the Bagmati River. Thousands of pilgrims from India and across the world visit the temple daily.

Taking pictures or videos inside the Pashupatinath temple premises is already prohibited by the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT), the governing body responsible for overseeing the Pashupatinath temple's affairs, said on Friday.

The fresh warning came ahead of the Hindu festival Teej. The three-day festival this year will begin on Sunday.

In the notice issued on Friday, PADT warned that those making videos and taking pictures inside the main temple premises will be fined up to Rs 2,000.

Ahead of the Teej festival, some visitors, especially young boys and girls, sneaked into the temple premises despite the security arrangements of the temple, took videos and photographs and posted them on social media, PADT spokesperson Rewati Raman Adhikari said.

We have even found TikTok videos of Shiva Linga of Pashupati and photos and videos of the main temple being posted on social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram, which is against the rule, he said.

Those taking videos or photos inside the temple premises will be slapped with fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000, Adhikari said.

"Those who are found to have posted these videos on social media will be asked to delete them and if they do not obey, we can even take action against them under cybercrime. We can even seize the cameras or mobile phones of those who disobey our rule, he said.

Teej is a significant Hindu festival during which thousands of women from across Nepal congregate at the Pashupatinath temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati, seeking blessings for the well-being, happiness, and prosperity of their families.