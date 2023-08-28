Confirmation

Over 3,000 people evacuated after heavy rains lash parts of Central China

In response, Zhangjiajie City, Sangzhi, Shimen, and Yongshun counties have all declared a state of emergency due to flooding

China, China flag

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Over 3,000 people have been evacuated after heavy rains lashed several parts of Hunan province in Central China from Saturday to Sunday, China Daily reported citing state media agency, Xinhua.
According to the provincial flood and drought control headquarters, the downpour in the region of northwestern Hunan has been continuing since Saturday.
In response, Zhangjiajie City, Sangzhi, Shimen, and Yongshun counties have all declared a state of emergency due to flooding.
The Lishui River's Sangzhi station measured a water level of 259.21 metres, which was 2.71 metres higher than the alert level and represented a notable rise of 10.85 metres. Some rural homes have been flooded as a result of urban floods in low-lying parts of Sangzhi county seat, China Daily reported citing Xinhua.
As a result of the strong precipitation, several county and township-level roads have had varied degrees of collapse.
Moreover, highways near the Lishui River have been unusable owing to floods too.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China rains

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

