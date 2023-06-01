close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No infiltration of Taliban into Kashmir post-Kabul fall: GOC Chinar Corps

The apprehensions about the influx of Taliban fighters into Kashmir after the fall of Kabul in 2021 did not materialise and no Afghani Taliban has infiltrated into the valley

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The apprehensions about the influx of Taliban fighters into Kashmir after the fall of Kabul in 2021 did not materialise and no Afghani Taliban has infiltrated into the valley, a senior Army officer has said here.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General A D S Aujla also said that due to the ongoing internal crisis in Pakistan, there are no major worries regarding Kashmir but the armed forces have to remain alert to thwart any attempts to push in infiltrators, narcotics or weapons.

"As far as the apprehensions which were there post Taliban 2.0 are concerned, we could see the manifestations (of concern) on this side as well in Kashmir but it never happened," Lt Gen Aujla told PTI in an interview on Wednesday.

A certain amount of chatter and a certain amount of signature was being reported on the other side in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), but it never translated into reality onto this side, he said.

"So, there was no infiltration of any Afghani Taliban... To that effect, we have been able to control (things)," he added.

The GOC said India has grown in stature in a number of domains, including military, foreign affairs and economy, and is counted amongst "the very best and the most powerful" countries today.

Also Read

Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan

Taliban bans video games, music, foreign films in Afghanistan's Herat

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

OIC asks Taliban to reconsider ban on women from working for NGOs

OIC delegation to be in Afghanistan to discuss women's right to education

Russian Olympic medalists barred from races for lack of neutrality in war

Canada launches category-based selection for Express Entry candidates

China accuses US of interfering in training before aerial confrontation

More than 1.2 mn people displaced from homes by fighting in Sudan: UN

N Korean leader's sister slams US for criticising failed satellite launch

"With that stature today, I think we are in a better position to convey and convince people across borders in many terms, which augurs well for the country. So, while the western adversary (Pakistan) which is closest to us may not agree and actually feels bad about this... the rest of the countries are now... in alignment with us on many matters," he said.

So, there is hardly a chance of something emanating from the other side and disturbing the peace and tranquillity of Kashmir, he added.

Asked about the current situation in Pakistan and its effect on Kashmir, Lt Gen Aujla said the crisis in the neighbouring country was bound to happen.

"We are all aware of what is happening and the crisis is immense whether it is on the political, economic, social or military front, you name a space and there is a crisis on the other side.

"It was bound to happen the way the country was going, it was just a matter of time," he said.

However, Lt Gen Aujla said infiltration and smuggling of narcotics and ammunition through the border remain areas of concern.

"What worries us or concerns us at this point in time, majorly nothing. But other than that, when we look at what the dynamics of Kashmir are. The physical manifestation of infiltration is what worries us, the narcotics being pushed across (the border) is what worries us and the ammunition which is sent across is what worries us," said the GOC, who has served several tenures in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army is prepared to deal with any eventuality along the Line of Control (LoC), he said.

Asked if there has been any activity on the other side of the LoC after the political crisis in Pakistan, Lt Gen Aujla said, "Negative. We have not seen any major change."

Asked about the infiltration of terrorists from PoK, he said the intent of Pakistanis has not changed.

"The intent still remains very much the same. Given the opportunity, he (Pakistan) does not hesitate to infiltrate terrorists. While the intent has not changed, we have put certain measures in place. We are pretty robust and strong along the LoC and can take care of such events," he said.

Lt Gen Aujla said last year saw the lowest infiltration into the valley.

"I can assure you that till date, it is zero. We will try and keep it to the lowest levels in the months to come," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taliban Kabul Afghanistan

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Centum Electronics hits new high; zooms 48% in 4 days on strong Q4 results

markets
2 min read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Larsen and Toubro
2 min read

Disqualification from Lok Sabha has given me huge opportunity: Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Russian Olympic medalists barred from races for lack of neutrality in war

Ukraine, russia war
2 min read

Canada launches category-based selection for Express Entry candidates

Canada
2 min read

Most Popular

US House passes debt-limit deal easing default concerns; Bill now in Senate

Kevin McCarthy Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
4 min read

Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
9 min read

US job openings rise to 10.1 mn, labour market strong despite rate hikes

GenZ, office, employees
2 min read

China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

India China
2 min read

Elon Musk again becomes World's richest person as Arnault's LVMH sinks

Elon Musk
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon