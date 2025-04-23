Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World News / 'No intention' of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, says Trump

'No intention' of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, says Trump

The US president had previously insinuated otherwise as he said he could fire Powell if he wanted to, having been frustrated by the Fed putting a pause on cuts to short-term interest rates

Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on US Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Trump Powell conflict: US President Donald Trump (left) US Fed Chain Jerome Powell (right) | Photo: PTI, Reuters

AP Washington
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has no plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, just days after his statement that he would like to terminate the head of the US central bank caused a stock market selloff.

I have no intention of firing him, Trump told reporters.

The US president had previously insinuated otherwise as he said he could fire Powell if he wanted to, having been frustrated by the Fed putting a pause on cuts to short-term interest rates. 

Powell has said that Trump's tariffs are creating uncertainty about slower growth and higher inflationary pressures, while the president maintains that inflationary worries are essentially non-existent.

 

The president maintains that energy and grocery prices are falling, so the Fed should cut its benchmark rates because inflation is no longer a threat to the US economy, Trump said.

His remarks indicated that he still plans to use the bully pulpit to pressure a US central bank that is committed to resisting political pressure as part of its mandate to stabilise prices and maximise employment.

It's all coming down, Trump said. The only thing that hasn't come down, but hasn't gone up much, are interest rates. And we think the Fed should lower the rate. We think that it's it's a perfect time to lower the rate. And we'd like to see our chairman be early or on time, as opposed to late. Late's not good.

Topics : Donald Trump Jerome Powell Trump administration Trump tariffs

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

