Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / We see no shift in India's oil buying stance: Russian Foreign Ministry

We see no shift in India's oil buying stance: Russian Foreign Ministry

The reduction included the removal of a 25 per cent tariff that Trump had slapped on India in August last year for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil

Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it has "no reason" to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian oil, which it said is beneficial for both countries and maintains stability in the global hydrocarbons market.

The remarks came in the backdrop of Washington's claim that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude oil.

"We have no reason to believe that India has changed its position on buying Russian hydrocarbons. India's purchase of Russian hydrocarbons benefits both countries and helps maintain stability in the international energy market," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in her weekly briefing.

 

"There is nothing new in the claims of US President Donald Trump, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who have grabbed the right to dictate to independent nations," Zakharova said.

Following a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, both sides announced a reduction of the US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.

Also Read

ONGC

Higher new well gas output seen as key positive for ONGC despite weak Q3premium

oil sector, crude oil

India's crude oil import bill drops 19% in January on softer global pricespremium

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

US-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace talks end with no breakthrough seen

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

Russia launched 29 missiles, 400 drones before Geneva talks, says Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov hosts Brics envoys, discusses ways to enhance strategic partnership

The reduction included the removal of a 25 per cent tariff that Trump had slapped on India in August last year for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

Last week, Rubio said that India has committed to stop buying Russian oil, days after New Delhi reiterated that "national interests" will be the "guiding factor" for India's energy procurement.

While announcing the trade deal with New Delhi early in February, Trump had also claimed India had agreed to not procure crude oil from Russia.

India has not yet confirmed or denied Washington's claim that it has committed to stopping the procurement of Russian crude oil.

Earlier too, Russia had accused the US of attempting to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington was using a wide range of "coercive" measures, including tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions.

In her strongly worded statement, Zakharova also criticised the European allies of the Ukrainian regime, saying that they do not want a peace solution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Coke bottles, coca cola

Big Food pours millions into rebrands as obesity drugs reshape US demand

Seyed Abbas Araghchi,

Iran says it agreed with US on principles for potential nuclear deal

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in China during the current quarter

Apple drops ESG performance metrics from executive pay packages

Donald Trump, Trump

US scraps rule that granted electric vehicles higher fuel economy credits

Tarique Rahman

B'desh PM Tarique Rahman chairs first cabinet meeting, sets 180-day agenda

Topics : Russia India Russia Crude Oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance