Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Abu Dhabi says drone strike caused fire at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

Abu Dhabi says drone strike caused fire at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

No injuries were reported, radiological safety levels were unaffected and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed the plant's essential systems are operating normally

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire caused by a drone strike on an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.
 
No injuries were reported, radiological safety levels were unaffected and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed the plant's essential systems are operating normally.
 
The statement did not say who was to blame for the suspected drone attack. The UAE has faced repeated missile and drone attacks during the Israel-U.S.-Iran conflict, including incidents authorities said originated from Iran and targeted energy and maritime infrastructure.
 

More From This Section

White House, shutdown

US Senate parliamentarian deals blow to $1 bn White House security proposal

Donald Trump,Trump, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Trump says Xi agrees Iran must open strait, but no sign China will weigh in

Donald Trump,Trump, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China, US agree to reduce levies on unspecified products to boost trade

Rajesh Agrawal

Intra-Brics trade just 5% of global, shows huge potential: Commerce Secy

PM Modi

India's aspirations no longer limited to its borders: Modi in Netherlands

Topics : nuclear plant UAE Abu Dhabi Drone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance