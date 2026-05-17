Abu Dhabi says drone strike caused fire at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire caused by a drone strike on an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, radiological safety levels were unaffected and the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed the plant's essential systems are operating normally.

The statement did not say who was to blame for the suspected drone attack. The UAE has faced repeated missile and drone attacks during the Israel-U.S.-Iran conflict, including incidents authorities said originated from Iran and targeted energy and maritime infrastructure.