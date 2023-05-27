close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tesla Model Y becomes 1st EV to earn world's best-selling car tag

The 2023 Model Y starts at $47,490, considerably more than the 2023 Corolla ($21,550) and RAV4 ($27,575), said the report

IANS New Delhi
Tesla

Tesla

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tesla Model Y has become the first all-electric vehicle to be billed as the world's bestselling car, a report has shown.

Tesla Model Y surpassed Toyota's RAV4 and Corolla models to top global sales rankings in the first quarter of 2023, according to data from Jato Dynamics.

The 2023 Model Y starts at $47,490, considerably more than the 2023 Corolla ($21,550) and RAV4 ($27,575), reports The Verge.

Tesla Model Y sold 267,200 units globally in the first quarter this year, compared to 256,400 Corolla and 214,700 RAV4 units sold.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk even estimated back in 2016 that this model would draw demand "in the 500k to 1 million unit per year level."

Musk in 2021 predicted that the Model Y would claim the top spot in the world.

Also Read

Chinese EV brands expand to global markets as they offer lower prices

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Tesla continues to dominate US EV market with a share of over 50%

Elon Musk sells another $3.58 bn worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown

Tesla doing better than ever, we don't control Fed: Musk on heavy losses

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

US court orders Google to pay Sonos $32.5 mn over patent infringement

Big tech firms can sack more employees to boost productivity: Elon Musk

Will work on issue of immigration, says Biden's top aide Neera Tanden

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

"We think Model Y will be the best selling car or vehicle of any kind in the world. Probably next year. I'm not 100 per cent certain next year, but I think it's quite likely," he had told investors.

Tesla remains the market leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market in the US with more than 50 per cent share, selling more cars than the other 17 automotive groups combined.

EV sales increased to represent 7 per cent of all US passenger vehicle sales in 2022, according to Counterpoint Research.

"Tesla is dominating the US EV market while other automotive giants like Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Hyundai are struggling to provide strong competition," according to research analyst Abhik Mukherjee.

"Moreover, with the recent price cuts by Tesla and all versions of Tesla's Model Y becoming eligible for the EV tax credit subsidy, it is expected that Tesla will take an even higher market share," Mukherjee added.

--IANS

na/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tesla Electric Vehicles Elon Musk Tesla cars

First Published: May 27 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

H-1B, H-1B visa
2 min read

Will work on issue of immigration, says Biden's top aide Neera Tanden

Joe Biden's top aide Neera Tanden
6 min read

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

Kamala Harris
2 min read

Incredible rich diaspora truly an asset to both countries: Biden's top aide

Joe Biden's top aide Neera Tanden
5 min read

Most Popular

US consumer spending beats expectations in April; inflation picks up

united states
3 min read

Micky Jagtiani, founder of retail giant Landmark Group, passes away at 70

Micky Jagtiani
2 min read

DGCA required to deregister aircraft: Go First lessors to Delhi HC

Image
3 min read

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff, how close is the race?

Istanbul
2 min read

US Federal Reserve 'pause' on rate hikes in doubt after strong US data

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon