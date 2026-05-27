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Pakistan's role as mediator problematic, says US senator Lindsey Graham

Graham's remarks came as Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said he is not in favour of Islamabad joining the Abraham Accords

US Senator Lindsey Graham. (File Photo)

US Senator Lindsey Graham. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

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Republican Senator Lindsey Graham termed "problematic" the role of Pakistan as a mediator in the United States' war with Iran.

Graham's remarks came as Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said he is not in favour of Islamabad joining the Abraham Accords, which deal with establishing diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and Arab nations.

Asif also talked about his country's long-standing position to not accept Israel until the Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is established.

"It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long standing," Graham said in a post on X.

 

He asked Pakistan to respond to US President Donald Trump's call to mediators in the US-Iran war to join the Accords.

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"As to the defence minister's comments about the Abraham Accords, saying that Pakistan would never join because they don't trust Israel: The clip may be a year old, but I fear the sentiment is fresh," the South Carolina senator said.

"In that regard, it is imperative that Pakistan give an answer now to President Trump's call to join the Abraham Accords," Graham added.

The senior Republican leader said it is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft were being housed on Pakistani air bases and past rhetoric from the highest Pakistani officials against Israel was disturbing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : United States US Senate Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Trump administration

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

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