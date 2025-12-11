Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Paramount goes hostile in Warner Bros bid, taking on Netflix's $72 bn offer

Paramount goes hostile in Warner Bros bid, taking on Netflix's $72 bn offer

Over the weekend, Trump said the Netflix-Warner combo "could be a problem" because of the size of the combined market share

Paramount

Paramount, run by David Ellison, whose family is closely allied with Trump, said it had submitted six proposals to Warner. (Photo: Reuters)

AP New York
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Paramount has launched a hostile takeover offer for Warner Bros Discovery, initiating a potentially bruising battle with rival bidder Netflix to buy the company behind HBO, CNN and a famed movie studio along with the power to reshape much of the nation's entertainment landscape.

Emerging just days after top Warner managers agreed to Netflix's $72 billion purchase, the Paramount's Monday bid seeks to go over the heads of those leaders by appealing directly to Warner shareholders with more money -- $77.9 billion -- and a plan to buy all of Warner's business, including the cable business that Netflix does not want.

 

Paramount said its decision to go hostile came after it made several earlier offers that Warner management "never engaged meaningfully" with following the company's October announcement that it was open to selling itself.

In its appeal to shareholders, Paramount noted its offer also contains more cash than Netflix's bid -- $18 billion more -- and argued that it is more likely to pass scrutiny from President Donald Trump's administration, a big concern given his habit of injecting himself in American business decisions.

Over the weekend, Trump said the Netflix-Warner combo "could be a problem" because of the size of the combined market share and that he planned to review the deal personally.

Also Read

Game of Thrones, Harry Potter

What does the sale of Warner Bros to Netflix or Paramount mean for India?premium

Warner Bros Discovery, Warner Bros

Paramount, Netflix brace for prolonged fight to buy Warner Bros Discovery

Netflix, Warner Bros

Warner Bros Discovery bidding war mirrors Hollywood's battle to survivepremium

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Paramount's hostile bid for Warner Bros. has Trump's involvement: Details

Paramount CEO David Ellison outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday

Paramount's streaming size would ease US antitrust review in new deal

For its part, Netflix says it is confident Warner will reject the Paramount bid and that regulators, and Trump, will back its deal, citing multiple conversations that co-CEO Ted Sarandos has had with him about the streaming company's expansion and hiring.

"I think the president's interest in this is the same as ours, which is to create and protect jobs," Sarandos said on Monday at an investor conference.

Battle draws political attention in Washington  The fight for Warner drew strong reaction in Washington, with politicians from both major parties weighing in on the likely impact on streaming prices, movie theatre employment and the diversity of entertainment choices and political views.

Paramount, run by David Ellison, whose family is closely allied with Trump, said it had submitted six proposals to Warner over a 12-week period before the latest offer.

"We believe our offer will create a stronger Hollywood. It is in the best interests of the creative community, consumers and the movie theatre industry," the Paramount CEO said in a statement. Ellison added that his deal would lead to more competition in the industry, not less, and more movies in theatres.

A regulatory document released on Monday suggested another possible Paramount advantage to win over Trump: An investment firm run by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner would be investing in the deal, too.

Also participating would be funds controlled by the governments of three unnamed Persian Gulf countries, widely reported as Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

Trump is a wild card  Trump is a wild card given his tendency to make decisions based on gut and his personal mood.

On Monday, he lashed out at Paramount for allowing "60 Minutes" to interview his ally-turned-enemy Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, writing on social media that "THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP."  The drama surrounding control of Warner began on Friday when Netflix made the surprise announcement that it had struck a deal with its management to buy the Hollywood giant behind "Harry Potter," HBO Max and DC Studios.

The cash and stock proposal was valued at USD 27.75 per Warner share, giving it a total enterprise value of USD 82.7 billion, including debt that will be assumed in the deal. By contrast, the Paramount offer is for USD 30 per Warner share, and worth USD 108 billion, included assumed debt. Paramount's offer is set to expire on January 8 unless it is extended.

But comparing the two deals is complicated because they are not buying the same thing. The Netflix offer, if it goes through, will only close after Warner completes its previously announced separation of its cable operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump questions Ukraine's poll timeline, tells Zelenskyy to be realistic

floods, flooding

Record flooding threatens Washington as more heavy rain pounds Northwest

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

Ocean warmed by climate change fed rainfall, deadly floods in Asia: Study

Jerome Powell

US Federal Reserve cuts key rate again, signals steadier economy next year

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready for elections within months if security is ensured: Zelenskyy

Topics : Netflix Warner Bros Hollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmit Shah Defends SIRGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreDigital Ad FraudEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon