Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Navarro decries India's 'keyboard minions' after community notes on X posts

Navarro decries India's 'keyboard minions' after community notes on X posts

Peter Navarro's continued attack on India comes days after he was fact-checked on X for his post accusing India of fuelling Russia's war machine in Ukraine

Peter Navarro

Navarro further said that while he posted

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has again raked up his attack on India, accusing Indians of "hijacking" the Community Notes on X and "burying the facts".
 
In a post on X, Navarro wrote, "India’s keyboard minions are hijacking X’s Community Notes to bury the facts. They’re furious about losing unfettered access to US markets—even as India, the Maharaja of Tariffs, keeps some of the world’s highest trade barriers."
 
Navarro further said that while he posted "facts" about India’s "sky-high tariffs" and purchase of Russian oil which fuels Vladimir Putin's "war machine", Indians rushed to put together a "weak Community Note" in an "attempt to dispute the truth".
 
 

Navarro continues attack on India

 
Navarro's continued attack on India comes after he was fact-checked on X for his post accusing India of fuelling Russia's war machine in Ukraine. He said, "India has the largest population in the world, & all it can do is manage a few hundred thousand X propagandists to jerk around a poll? Too funny. America: look at how foreign interests use our social media to advance their agenda."
 
On Monday (local time), Navarro also lashed out at the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (Brics) alliance, calling the member nations "vampires" who are sucking the US' blood. In a post on X, he said, "The bottom line is that none of these countries can survive if they don't sell to the United States, and when they sell to the United States, their exports, they're like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices. Let's see what happens. But I don't see how the Brics stay together since historically they all hate each other and kill each other."  ALSO READ: Trump dines out in Washington DC, declares city 'safe zone' amid crackdown 

Also Read

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro walks past news photographers at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025 | REUTERS

'Like vampires sucking our blood dry': Peter Navarro slams Brics alliance

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro walks past news photographers at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025 | REUTERS

Peter Navarro lashes out at India after another online fact-check on X

elon musk, peter navarro

Navarro's India post gets fact-checked on X, Musk says 'you hear all sides'

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

'Divide and rule principle': Sitharaman slams justifying Navarro's remark

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Inaccurate, misleading statements by Navarro; we obviously reject them: MEA

India a 'maharaja' of tariffs: Navarro

 
Navarro, who is senior counsellor of trade and manufacturing to the US President, has on several occasions called India a "maharaja" of tariffs and accused New Delhi of acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin".
 
Navarro's attacks on India came after Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its Russian crude oil purchase, making it one of the high-tariff countries along with Brazil. While New Delhi continuously defended its oil purchase, citing national energy security, Navarro called Russia's war in Ukraine "Modi's war".
 

Trump expresses optimism for renewing trade talks with India

 
Donald Trump on Wednesday announced on Truth Social that he is open to resuming negotiations with India over "trade barriers", adding that he is looking forward to speaking to his "very good friend, Prime Minister Modi", signaling a possible thaw in ties between the two countries.
  Welcoming Trump's push for renewing trade talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, "India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people."
 

More From This Section

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before he enters a restaurant near the White House

Trump dines out in Washington DC, declares city 'safe zone' amid crackdown

Nepal Balendra Shah

Who is Balendra Shah, the Kathmandu mayor backing Gen Z protesters?

Lisa Cook, US Federal Reserve Governor, fired over Mortgage Fraud Allegations

US court rules Lisa Cook can stay Fed Guv while fighting Trump's firing bid

china factory, factory, china, factory activity, china economy

Trump's tariffs seen cutting into China sales of US companies, survey finds

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexico proposes new import taxes on 1,400 products to boost production

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi Peter Navarro US India relations Trump tariffs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon